Happenings: June 24-July 5, 2020

Note: Event information is subject to change.
The laughter is back at Grapevine Theatre.
Three stand-up comedy shows are scheduled Saturday, June 27, at the venue, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
A lineup of five comedians are expected to entertain audiences during each June 27 show.
Times are 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Seating is limited to provide for social distancing. Cost is $22 per ticket. Reservations required.
Patrons can stop at The Bottle Shop, which is located at 617 W. Main St., next door to the theater, for a cocktail before the show.
Call 262-348-9463 or stop at The Bottle Shop to purchase tickets.
The town of Delavan is having its Independence Day celebration June 27, from 4 to 11 p.m., at Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive.
Jenny Hundt and South State will play music. South State goes on at 6 p.m.
There will also be food trucks, an ax-throwing trailer, a fireworks display and more.
Organized by the Delavan Friends of the Park, the celebration will be live streamed via Facebook and remote broadcast from radio station WJVL.
Patriotic face masks and the Friends of the Park’s “I survived celebrating my independence” T-shirts will be on sale at the event.
To watch the fireworks display by boat, take Lake Lawn Resort’s Fireworks Boat Tour.
On June 27, the Lake Lawn Queen will depart on a tour of the lake from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with boarding at the Hut Pier on the lakefront at 7:15 p.m.
The Queen is a 76-foot, two-level boat has an open-air top deck, offering views of the lake and fireworks from every angle.
The Gravity of Youth will perform on the tour from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Admission is $65 for adults, $40 for ages 4 to 12.
Cost includes the tour plus two drink tickets.
For more information, visit lakelawnresort.com.
The 2020 Starry Night Prom is Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25, at Inspiration Retreat Center, N2270 Highway 67, Walworth.
Ninth- through 12th-graders can have the prom they expected before schools closed for the rest of the year. The center is offering proms both nights, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Guests enter the prom in style, while there will be tiaras, snacks, a professional photographer, DJ and a coffee bar.
Tickets $45 each, with a limit of 75 per night to be sold.
Call 262-275-6131, ext. 222, or email cbauer@inspirationministries.org for more information.
The 2020 Bridal Bazaar is June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, the bazaar offers a chance to tour the venue, shop from local vendors and enjoy food, a wine tasting and more. Admission is free.
Avant Cycle Cafe in Lake Geneva is hosting Sunday breakfast rides.
On June 28, the ride goes through Lake Geneva. On July 5, it ends in Twin Lakes.
Both rides are from 7 to 10:30 a.m., starting at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Visit Avant’s Facebook page for details.
To celebrate its new sand volleyball courts, Herner’s Hideaway is hosting Family Fun Day June 27, at 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family Fun Day will feature live music, vendors, giveaways and children’s activities.
Visit the Hideaway Facebook page for more details.
A pop-up market is Sunday, June 28, at Terra Yard Creations, 202 E. Grant St., Elkhorn.
According to the Facebook event page, there will be makers, bakers, crafters and artists showcasing from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Visit the page for more details.
Learn about the Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Monday, June 29, via Zoom in a special Lake Geneva Public Library program.
Hear historic gossip about various topics, including a 1950s bank robbery in the city, its ties to prohibition-era gangsters and the legend of the Geneva Lake sea serpent.
Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register for the program.
Elkhorn Recreation Department’s Teen Recreation At the Center (TRAC) program has Game Night Thursday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Event is at the department, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. It is open to sixth- through eight-graders and supervised by Sunset Camp staff. Fee is $3.
Visit the department’s Facebook page for more details.
