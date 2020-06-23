Happenings: June 24-July 5, 2020

Patriotic face masks and the Friends of the Park’s “I survived celebrating my independence” T-shirts will be on sale at the event.

To watch the fireworks display by boat, take Lake Lawn Resort’s Fireworks Boat Tour.

On June 27, the Lake Lawn Queen will depart on a tour of the lake from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with boarding at the Hut Pier on the lakefront at 7:15 p.m.

The Queen is a 76-foot, two-level boat has an open-air top deck, offering views of the lake and fireworks from every angle.

The Gravity of Youth will perform on the tour from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is $65 for adults, $40 for ages 4 to 12.

Cost includes the tour plus two drink tickets.

For more information, visit lakelawnresort.com.

The 2020 Starry Night Prom is Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25, at Inspiration Retreat Center, N2270 Highway 67, Walworth.

Ninth- through 12th-graders can have the prom they expected before schools closed for the rest of the year. The center is offering proms both nights, from 7 to 10 p.m.