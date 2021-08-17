Happenings: Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival this week

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

One of the largest events in Lake Geneva returns!

The 59th Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival is Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, at Flat Iron, Seminary and Library parks in Lake Geneva.

A carnival, fireworks display, water ski show, lighted boat parade and arts and crafts fair are just some of the highlights of the five-day event, which also includes live music by Too Hype Crew, Bella Cain and more.

General hours of operation are Aug. 18 to 20, 5 p.m. to midnight; and Aug. 21 and 22, noon to midnight.

The carnival runs Aug. 18 and 19, 5 to 10:30 p.m.; Aug. 20, 5 to 11:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, noon to 11:30 p.m.; and Aug. 22, noon to 10:30 p.m.

Located in Flat Iron and Seminary parks, the carnival features a $35 wristband special Aug. 18 and 19, from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Aug. 21, noon to 5 p.m.

Over 100 exhibitors are expected at the craft fair, which is Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.