Happenings: Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival this week

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
One of the largest events in Lake Geneva returns!
The 59th Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival is Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, at Flat Iron, Seminary and Library parks in Lake Geneva.
A carnival, fireworks display, water ski show, lighted boat parade and arts and crafts fair are just some of the highlights of the five-day event, which also includes live music by Too Hype Crew, Bella Cain and more.
General hours of operation are Aug. 18 to 20, 5 p.m. to midnight; and Aug. 21 and 22, noon to midnight.
The carnival runs Aug. 18 and 19, 5 to 10:30 p.m.; Aug. 20, 5 to 11:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, noon to 11:30 p.m.; and Aug. 22, noon to 10:30 p.m.
Located in Flat Iron and Seminary parks, the carnival features a $35 wristband special Aug. 18 and 19, from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Aug. 21, noon to 5 p.m.
Over 100 exhibitors are expected at the craft fair, which is Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair will be in Library Park, which is where the brat stand will be serving food and refreshments Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fireworks, the lighted boat parade and water ski show are all Aug. 22. View the evenings activities from Library Park.
The water ski show kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the lighted boat parade.
This year’s parade theme is “night at the movies.” Boats will travel in front of the park and the Riviera.
Once the water is cleared of boats, the fireworks will begin.
For the full event schedule and more information, visit venetianfest.com.
Also, see this week’s Live Music listing for the music entertainment schedule.
Other events this week
Washington Wine Dinner Cruise Aug. 18, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. All aboard the Lake Lawn Queen for sipping, savoring and sampling Washington wines from Delille Cellars and Luke Winery paired with a multi-course dinner. Arrival and reception 6 p.m. Cruise leaves promptly at 6:30 p.m. Cost $85 per person. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Danielle Lincoln Hanna, author of the Lake Geneva-set “Mailboat” mystery books, is visiting Matheson Memorial Library Friday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. She will discuss her life, the inspiration of the book series and share sections of her new book, “Mailboat IV.” Library is at 101 N. Wisconsin St.
Movies in the Park: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Aug. 20, 8:15 to 10:10 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free to attend, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Concessions also available.
Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour 2021 Saturday, Aug. 21, 6:30 a.m., Goodland Memorial Park, Sharon. Tour country roads along one of four different routes, which travel through Fontana, Darien, Shopiere and Poplar Grove. It is recommended that those taking the Fontana Loop arrive as early as possible since it is the hilliest route of the tour. Cost is $35 for adults. Visit roundamanurebicycletour.com for more information and to register online.
Produce Processing Party Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Learn how to freeze and pack vegetables, then turn them into delicious off-season meals.
Albert’s Dog Lounge Third Annual Ride for the Seniors Aug. 21, starting at 9:30 a.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Event is for anyone, including leashed friendly dogs. Breakfast at Whiskey Ranch for $3 until supplies last. Two-plus hour ride follows, with stops and prizes at Tavern on Rock, Knucklehead, Al Smith’s Saloon. Cost $25 per vehicle, with $5 per passenger. Proceeds go to the ongoing care of senior, special needs and hospice dogs at Albert’s Dog Lounge Rescue. Visit Albert’s Facebook page for updates.
Pearce’s Seventh Annual Classic Car and Tractor Show Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Cooked sweet corn, hot fresh apple cider, live music by Cork N Classics, plus tube rollers, hamster wheel and a John Deere combine for kids. First 100 cars or tractors entered in the show receive a collector’s dash plaque. Visit Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.
Big Foot Wolves Pig Roast Aug. 21, 3 to 11 p.m., Toynton Park, 636 Beloit St., Walworth. Pat’s Brew and Que will be on-site smoking pig from 3 to 8 p.m. Also games, inflatables, Music In Motion DJ, live music by Echo Point. Tickets $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Drive through service available. Visit Big Foot Wolves Facebook page for more details.
Stories n’ S’mores Aug. 21, 6 p.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Join Miss Emily for stories and treats. S’mores materials will be individually packaged.
Next week
Balloonport Lake Geneva grand opening Sunday, Aug. 22, 1 to 5:30 p.m., the Lake Geneva Balloon Company, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Company debuts its new balloonport and welcome center. Featuring hot air balloon demo, giveaways, food by The Southern Stop and music by Matt Meyer and Mark Ruck. Visit event Facebook page for updates and more details.
Masquerade Ball Aug. 22, 6 to 11 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Food, music, cocktails and more at the 12th annual event. Tickets $75 for party and food, $40 for just the party. Call 262-248-4700 to purchase tickets or visit the Baker House Facebook page for more information.
Shelter Scramble Monday, Aug. 23, Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Lakeland Animal Shelter’s annual golf outing. Registration 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. Shotgun start noon. Social hour 5 p.m. Dinner, auction, raffle and awards 6 p.m. Registration fees: $125 individual golfer, $500 foursome, $35 dinner only. Contest package $50 per team. Visit lakelandanimalshelter.org or the shelter’s Facebook page to register online.
Small Nature Photo Contest Exhibition Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m., Green Grocer, 24 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Reception for contest winners. The Geneva Lake Conservancy’s contest judged pictures taken at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park or Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. Contest categories were for photos from ages 4 to 12, 13 to 21, and 22 and over. Visit Geneva Lake Conservancy’s Facebook page for more information.
Flower Power Friday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Learn to identify colors and smells of flowers. Visit Kishwauketoe’s Facebook page for conservancy updates.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Show Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Dianne Moller, of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, presents the show, a free educational event during the Williams Bay Farmers Market. Dogs will not be allowed under the park pavilion, but are welcome to watch from a distance.
Sip and Shop Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn. Over 60 local and state-based vendors, including booths for food, beer, wine and other beverages. Free parking and admission. Visit alpinevalleyresort.com for more details.