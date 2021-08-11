Happenings: Lake Geneva's Art In The Park, corn & brats in the Bay

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
With Lake Geneva’s Art In The Park, Williams Bay’s Corn & Brat Fest, the Lyons River Fest and the debut of a three-day German festival at the Walworth County Fairgrounds this weekend, there’s more than enough to keep busy this weekend.
DAS Fest USA is Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
A celebration of all things German, the new event features a wide array of events, including Dachshund races, eight musical acts performing on three different stages and, of course, plenty of German food, treats and beer to go around.
Hours Aug. 13 are 3 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. For full event schedule and more information, visit www.dasfestusa.com.
To learn more about the inception of the event, see Q&A with event director Tammy Dunn in this week’s Resorter.
The Williams Bay Lions Club’s Corn & Brat Fest is also Aug. 13 to 15 at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.
The club will be serving sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs, sweet treats by the Williams Bay Lioness Club. Canned beer and wine splits also will be served and there will be 50/50 raffles every hour. Live music throughout the event, including Rebel Grace Aug. 13 and The Toys Aug. 14. Fireworks display the evening of Aug. 14.
Event hours are Aug. 13, 5 p.m. to midnight; Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to midnight; and Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For updates, visit williamsbaylions.org or the Williams Bay Lions Club Facebook page.
The 41st Annual Art In The Park Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s event features over 80 artists exhibiting in various media for the juried fine art show, plus live music and a Just For Kids activity area. Hours are Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free parking and shuttle service both days from northeast corner of the parking lot at Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd.; and U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. Shuttles run every 20 minutes. Visit www.geneva lakeartsfoundation.org for more details.
Lyons River Fest Aug. 14, starting at 10 a.m., Riverview Park, Lyons. Activities include the “Duck Frenzy 500” duck race, with tickets available at the Village Tap in Lyons.
Other activities include beer and food tents, softball and bags tournaments, coloring contest, dunk tank, raffles, food by Trampers Oak Fire Oven and the Lyons Center PTO Food Stand, and live music by Bristol Junction from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Dirty Canteen from 7 to 11 p.m.
Visit the event’s Facebook page for updates.
Other events this week
Memory Café Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 69 W. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Aram Public Library’s event involves activities for people with dementia and their care partners in a safe environment. Activities include making fairy wands and investigating the sensory world of the garden. Refreshments and craft supplies sponsors by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Walworth County. Participants can bring chairs, but picnic tables will be provided.
Lizzie Borden Portrayal Aug. 11, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom program hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library features award-winning actress Leslie Goddard as Borden, who was accused of murdering of her own father and stepmother in 1892. To register, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Sunshine & Stories Friday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive, Delavan. A collaboration between Aram Public and Barrett Memorial libraries. Snacks provided. For details, visit the Facebook pages for Aram or Barrett.
Book sale Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library front yard. Library Friends’ annual summer sale, with proceeds to help the library. Expect hundreds of adult, children and teen books, DVDs and music CDs. The Friends are also seeking volunteers. To help with set up and take down, email friends@aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111.
Mini Book Sales Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 14, 15, 20 and 21, Lake Geneva Public Library’s east lawn, near Wrigley Drive. Look for blue tents and book carts. Hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Books are $2 each, $1 for paperbacks.
Family Day Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Includes “More Monarch Tales” from the Butterfly Man. Visit genevalakeconservancy.org for more information.
East Troy Railroad Museum hosts Chicago & Military Day Aug. 14, East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Trains run on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Revival of the Chicago, South Shore & South Bend railroad from 90 years ago, with five operating South Shore cars built in the 1920s. Also two 1924 Chicago Elevated Cars and a newly restored Chicago North Shore & Milwaukee Car. Event includes national park rangers from Indiana Dunes National Park to discuss history of the South Shore Line. Free tickets to active duty military members and veterans in uniform. Visit easttroyrr.org for ticket prices and more details.
Beer Barons of Lake Geneva Aug. 14, 12:30 to 4 p.m., boat tour departs from Lake Geneva Cruise Line, 812 Wrigley Drive. Geneva Lake cruise to Black Point Estate & Gardens. Learn about the history of beer barons who vacationed in the area, plus beer tasting program led by Black Point’s Michael Rehberg, historic brewery expert. Light snacks by Lake Geneva Country Meats and Heavenly Delights. Cost $68 per person, includes tours, tastings, snacks and souvenir mug. Visit Facebook event page to purchase tickets and for more information.
Next week
Walworth County Adult Special Olympics Pig Roast Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Includes pulled pork, rolls, coleslaw, baked beans and applesauce. Also cash bar, raffles. Tickets $10 per person, can be purchased at the door.
59th Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, at Flat Iron, Seminary and Library parks. Numerous events, including a carnival, live music, arts and crafts fair, fireworks display, lighted boat parade and water ski show. General event hours: Aug. 18 to 20, 5 p.m. to midnight; and Aug. 21 and 22, noon to midnight. For full event schedule and more information, visit venetianfest.com.
Movies in the Park: “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” 8:15 to 10:10 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free to attend, bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks. Concessions also available.
Albert’s Dog Lounge Third Annual Ride for the Seniors, Aug. 21, starting at 9:30 a.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Event is for anyone, including leashed friendly dogs. Starting with breakfast at Whiskey Ranch for $3 until supplies last. Two-plus hour ride follows, with stops and prizes at Tavern on Rock, Knucklehead, Al Smith’s Saloon. Cost $25 per vehicle, with $5 per passenger. Proceeds go to the ongoing care of senior, special needs and hospice dogs at Albert’s Dog Lounge Rescue. Visit Albert’s Facebook page for updates.
Pearce’s Seventh Annual Classic Car and Tractor Show Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Cooked sweet corn, hot fresh apple cider, live music by Cork N Classics, plus tube rollers, hamster wheel and a John Deere combine for kids. First 100 cars or tractors entered in the show receive a collector’s dash plaque. Visit Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.