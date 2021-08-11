Happenings: Lake Geneva's Art In The Park, corn & brats in the Bay

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

With Lake Geneva’s Art In The Park, Williams Bay’s Corn & Brat Fest, the Lyons River Fest and the debut of a three-day German festival at the Walworth County Fairgrounds this weekend, there’s more than enough to keep busy this weekend.

DAS Fest USA is Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

A celebration of all things German, the new event features a wide array of events, including Dachshund races, eight musical acts performing on three different stages and, of course, plenty of German food, treats and beer to go around.

Hours Aug. 13 are 3 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. For full event schedule and more information, visit www.dasfestusa.com.

