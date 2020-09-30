Happenings: Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest, fall festival in Delavan

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force event cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Roll out the barrel for a weekend of beer, brats and roving accordions.

Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On both days, area musicians will play Flat Iron Park, plus there will be various activities downtown.

Located at 201 Wrigley Drive, the park line up kicks off with Steve Meisner Polka Band, Oct. 10, from noon to 2:30 p.m. The NEW Piano Guys play from 3 to 5 p.m.

Badger High School Jazz Band performs Oct. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m., with the Phenix Band playing from 3 to 5 p.m.

In Flat Iron Park, guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Chances are good that participants will see roving accordion player Good Times Eddie during both days the event, both in the park and downtown Lake Geneva, between noon and 3 p.m.

Local non-profit organizations will be serving food — bratwursts, hot dogs, cider donuts and more.