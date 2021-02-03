Happenings: Lake Geneva's Winterfest this week & Valentine's Day next weekend

Once registered, participants receive a downloadable map of participating businesses. Those on the Crawl can vote for the place that had their favorite treat at the Lake Geneva Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Voters will receive a free goody bag.

Relax under the stars during Winterfest Bonfires on the Beach Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, from 5 to 9 p.m., on the Riviera Beach.

While free to attend, s’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be sold, with proceeds to help the Chambers of Commerce in Walworth County.

Entry to the bonfires will be from the Riviera Plaza, near the snow sculptures.

From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 5 through 7, take the Winterfest Ice Sculpture Walk through downtown Lake Geneva. Ice sculptures will be on display at 26 locations.

Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more event information.

Valentine’s Day

Better start planning to celebrate the occasion with that special someone.