Happenings: Lake Geneva's Winterfest & Valentine's Day

Winterfest in Lake Geneva
The snow sculpting has already begun at Lake Geneva’s 26th annual Winterfest.
Numerous activities are planned for the event, which started Wednesday, Feb. 3, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 7.
The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship began Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. Sculptors began carving their entries at Flat Iron Park, which is at the corner of Center Street and Wrigley Drive; and the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive.
Spectators can watch carvers work, then vote for a sculpture to win the People’s Choice Award Feb. 6, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Winners will be announced at the National Snow Sculpting Championship Awards Ceremony Saturday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m., in Flat Iron Park.
Downtown Lake Geneva’s Cocoa Crawl is Feb. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Stroll, shop and sample various sweet treats, including hot cocoa.
Registration is required. Follow links at: www.streetsoflakegeneva.com or to directly register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lake-geneva-cocoa-crawl-registration-134284688117.
Once registered, participants receive a downloadable map of participating businesses. Those on the Crawl can vote for the place that had their favorite treat at the Lake Geneva Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Voters will receive a free goody bag.
Relax under the stars during Winterfest Bonfires on the Beach Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, from 5 to 9 p.m., on the Riviera Beach.
While free to attend, s’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be sold, with proceeds to help the Chambers of Commerce in Walworth County.
Entry to the bonfires will be from the Riviera Plaza, near the snow sculptures.
From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 5 through 7, take the Winterfest Ice Sculpture Walk through downtown Lake Geneva. Ice sculptures will be on display at 26 locations.
Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more event information.
Valentine’s Day
Better start planning to celebrate the occasion with that special someone.
Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Dinner Friday, Feb. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Four-course, Nepalese meal from culinary team Cheel. See article in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12 to 14, 5 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. See lakelawnresort.com for full menu. All-you-can-eat prime rib special Feb. 13. Call 262-725-9155 or visit LakeLawnResort.com/Frontier to reserve a table.
The Something Sweet For Your Sweetie Market is Feb. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Floral arrangements, chocolates, wine tasting and more. Visit the Bottle Shop Facebook page for more details.
Valentine’s Day Carriage Rides Feb. 13, every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, 2894 Main St., East Troy. Cost is $60 per ride, which lasts about 20 to 25 minutes. Reservations recommended. Call 262-374-2788 or email quartercrossover202@gmail.com.
Sweetheart’s Swing Dance Sessions and Open Swing Feb. 14, 4 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Take lessons at 4, 5 or 6 p.m. Cost: $40. Open floor from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for more details.
Valentine’s Day Specials Feb. 14, 5 to 9 p.m., The Grandview at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Visit genevainn.com for full menu and more details.
Valentine’s Day Dinner Feb. 14, 5 to 10 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $45 per person. Visit the Abbey or 240 West Facebook pages for more details, including menu.
Other happenings
Weekly Trivia Nights Thursdays, Feb. 4 and 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Free, weekly prizes.
Thursday Family Game Nights Feb. 4 and 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Different game each night. Visit Duesterbeck’s Facebook page for details.
Wedding Brunch & Open House Saturday, Feb. 6, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan. Features brunch, wine and mixology tastings, raffles and more. Cost $39.95. Visit Rosewood’s Facebook page for full schedule.
DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva, is hosting a Chili Cook Off Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.
First-place winner will receive half of the money raised by the event, plus a trophy. Second-place entry wins a $50 gift card, and the third-place contestant will receive their choice of DJ’s apparel.
The other half of the money raised by the cook off will go to a local nonprofit organization. Public can vote during the event. A $5 fee allows one to taste each entry. Cost to enter is $15. Contestants must sign up with an employee of DJ’s. Visit the DJ’s Facebook page for more details.
Tickets are on sale for the Ice Princess Brunch Saturdays, Feb. 7 and 14, at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Brunch with an ice princess, her snowman sidekick and a majestic buffet menu.
Brunches run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets $42 adults, $28 ages 5 to 10, complimentary for ages 4 and younger. Purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/ice-princess-brunch-tickets-133251764615.
Trivia Night Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Free, live-hosted, with nightly prizes. Visit ridge lakegeneva.com/trivia-night for more details.
The Abbey Resort’s Galentine’s Day Celebration is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13. Yoga, crafts, cocktail making, bonfires and more throughout the two-day event. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
2021 Polar Plunge Choose Your Own Adventure is Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. In support of Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes, participants can sled at The Mountain Top or participate in a different “adventure.” Visit polarplungewi.org for more information.
Rock Central’s Meat Raffle Fundraiser is Saturday, Feb. 13, at the End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Event is from 1 to 3 p.m. The House Band will perform. Half of proceeds go to Rock Central, a nonprofit community music school.