Happenings: Laughs, a helpful rummage sale & Lake Geneva's nighttime deals downtown

Grapevine Theater’s next comedy show is scheduled for Saturday, March 13.
Located at 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the theater has performances set for 6 and 8 p.m.
Expected to perform March 13 are Marz Timms, Ton Johnson and Jose Montero, with host Scott Castellanos.
Cost is $25 per ticket, plus tax, with seating limited.
The theater is next to The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.
For ticket pricing and more information, visit The Bottle Shop Facebook page or thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
Those in need can find extra help at the Community Rummage FREE Sale Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Intended to give back to the community, the event will offer clothes, toys, household goods and more. Call 262-348-9900 for more information.
Streets of Lake Geneva’s new First Fridays begins Friday, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.
On First Fridays, participating downtown Lake Geneva businesses will stay open later than usual to offer special sales, activities, demonstrations, live music and more.
Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates on which businesses will be participating.
Other happenings
Movie Night Friday, March 5, 6:30 p.m., Delavan Christian School, 848 Oak St., Delavan. Free event, with concessions for sale. Bring chairs or blankets. To find out movie, visit Delavan Christian School’s Facebook page.
Women’s Workshop March 5, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Crafts, singing and fellowship. Crafts cost $15. Those who cannot pay the fee can contact Danielle Princivalli at 815-790-6600 or email smallgroup@trinitypelllake.com.
Bird Walk at Big Foot Saturday, March 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva. The Lakeland Audubon Society’s event takes guests along park trails while looking out for birds and other wildlife. State park sticker or daily pass required. Contact Kevin Dickey at 262-729-9702 for more information.
Winter Fun Day is March 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lutherdale, N7891 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn. Reserve a two-hour slot to play in the snow at Lutherdale, which has family friendly recreation for all ages, plus equipment to toboggan, snowshoe, cross-country ski, build snow forts and more. Cost $12 for adults, $5 for children. Call 262-742-2352 for more information.
Lake Geneva Public Library hosts Posters and Propaganda with Black Point Monday, March 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. Dave Desimone, of the Wisconsin Historical Society, will reexamine the origin of the poster in the 19th Century and explore its relevance in the age of COVID-19 and modern social justice movements. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register for the free Zoom program.
Dinners at the Lake Curbside: Lenten Edition Tuesday, March 9, 3 to 5 p.m., Lutherdale. Ready-to-heat meals include southwestern chicken or vegetable tortilla soup, muffins and more. Order meals online or by phone up to 24 hours in advance. Meals serve two and cost $20. Order via Lutherdale’s Facebook page or call 262-949-2286.
Once Upon Death and Dying Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m. Dustin Pari, former member of “Ghost Hunters,” looks at death rituals and myths from cultures around the world. Free Zoom program hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library. Register at www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events.
Superhero Breakfast Saturday, March 13, 9 to 11 a.m., Trinity Church. Open to sixth-grade boys and younger with male chaperone. Can dress as a superhero. Cost $5 per person. Socially distanced, masks required.
St. Patrick’s Day Bash Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Food and drink specials start March 13 at 11 a.m. DJ Rev Deville performs 9 p.m.
FRIENDS Trivia Bingo March 13, 1 to 4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free admission. Visit Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook page for details.
Hoof-A-Nanny 2021 March 13, 6 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Fundraiser for The Farm Way Sanctuary, a horse sanctuary in Northwestern Illinois. Featuring live music from Hello Dave and students from Rock Central. Tickets $30.