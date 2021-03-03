Happenings: Laughs, a helpful rummage sale & Lake Geneva's nighttime deals downtown

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Grapevine Theater’s next comedy show is scheduled for Saturday, March 13.

Located at 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, the theater has performances set for 6 and 8 p.m.

Expected to perform March 13 are Marz Timms, Ton Johnson and Jose Montero, with host Scott Castellanos.

Cost is $25 per ticket, plus tax, with seating limited.

The theater is next to The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.

For ticket pricing and more information, visit The Bottle Shop Facebook page or thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

Those in need can find extra help at the Community Rummage FREE Sale Saturday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

Intended to give back to the community, the event will offer clothes, toys, household goods and more. Call 262-348-9900 for more information.

Streets of Lake Geneva’s new First Fridays begins Friday, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.