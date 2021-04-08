Happenings: Maple Fest, flea markets & the 'big read'

Other happenings

Author Carol L. Paur begins her café tour Friday, April 9, with a stop at Main Street Country Store, 320 S. Main St., Walworth. Paur will be there from 3 to 5 p.m.

Wedding Open House Saturday, April 10, noon to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Visit the recently renovated resort and see its wedding and reception facilities. Group tours between 12:15 and 2 p.m. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more event info.

Doggie Egg Hunt is April 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Duck Pond Recreation Area. Participants must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination. Dogs must be on a leash.

Stand-up Comedy April 10 and 17, shows at 6 and 8 p.m. both days, Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $25 plus tax, includes one drink. Ages 21 and older can attend. Call The Bottle Shop at 262-348-9463 to purchase tickets.

Mystery Hikes Sunday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon. Big Foot Recreation District’s event takes hikers to various area parks and state trails. Trips range from 4 to 6 miles. Participants should have state park sticker on their vehicle. Cost $10 per hike. Open to those age 16 and older.