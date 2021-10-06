Happenings: More Oktoberfest celebrations in Lake Geneva

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Oktoberfests
There are several celebrations related to Oktoberfest this weekend.
The big one is Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, noon to 7 p.m., at Flat Iron Park. See story in this week’s Resorter for more on the event.
Other Oktoberfest celebrations are also in Lake Geneva.
Simple Café is having an Oktoberfest kick-off Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Simple will serve mini three-brat sample platters, courtesy of Lake Geneva Country Meats. Simple Bakery is making soft pretzels, plus there will also be a cash bar serving German wines and Oktoberfest beer.
Head to Topsy Turvy Brewery Friday, Oct. 8, for another Oktoberfest kick-off. The Big Al Wetzel Trio will perform in the beer garden at the brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Event is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Visit the Topsy Turvy Facebook page for more details.
The Gravity of Youth is playing at Oktoberfest at the Baker House Oct. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Baker House is at 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Visit the Baker house of Gravity of Youth Facebook pages for more information.
Oktoberfest celebration with Lines of Loyalty is Oct. 9, 7 to 10 p.m., at Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Outside of Lake Geneva, Duesterbeck’s Oktoberfest is Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Polka music, a German dance team, live music by Indigo Canyon, food by Little Lamb and Brodie’s Beer and Duesterbeck’s own Alpine Blast beer. Visit the company’s Facebook page for more details.
More events
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Beer & Fear scary movie double feature outside, 6 to 10 p.m., Low Daily, 700 N. Pine St., Burlington. First feature is a children’s film, second one is for adults. “Casper” plays from 6 to 8 p.m., “Sleepy Hollow” 8 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Night Hikes & Star-gazing 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. For ages 6 to 10. Hike in the park, observe the night sky through a telescope, weather permitting. Registration required. Visit Geneva Lake Conservancy or GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook pages for more information.
Friday, Oct. 8-Sunday, Oct. 10
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn starts 6 p.m., Dan Patch Stables at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Hayride: Kid-friendly rides until sundown, hours 6 p.m. to midnight, tickets $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, free for children under age 3. Hay Barn: Hours 6 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 per person, free for children age 5 and younger. For both, tickets sold on a first-come/first-served basis. Visit danpatchstables.com for more information.
Friday, Oct. 8-Saturday, Oct. 9
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com for more details.
Friday, Oct. 8
Stroller Walk & Coffee Talk 9 a.m., Main Street Country Store, 320 S. Main St., Walworth. Bring babies, strollers and coffee money for a leisurely walk that lasts about an hour. This Big Foot Recreation District event requires registration. Visit bigfootrecreation.org to register and for more information.
Night Sky Viewing 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Gaze at planets, the moon and star clusters through telescopes. Presented by Lake Geneva Public Library at GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM.
Saturday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 10
Autumn Food Festival & Fall Harvest Dinner at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. The resort and Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with local restauranteurs and vendors to showcase the area’s fall flavors. Fall Harvest Dinner is a five-course meal Oct. 9, 6 to 9 p.m., featuring farm-to-fork seasonal dishes. Festival is Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Harbor Patio. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Free admission.
Third Annual Semper Running Poker FUN Run 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., start and finish at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva. Bib pick up 10 to 11:45 a.m. Start between 11 a.m. and noon. Walk, run or jog one of the 4.5-mile courses through the Lake Como area, with card stops at DJ’s plus Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Freddie’s West End and Holly’s Como Inn. Run based on the best three poker hands, not time. Bibs must be turned in by 3 p.m. Winners announced at 4 p.m. Cost to register $45. Price will increase after Oct. 7. Visit www.semperrunning.com for details.
Fall Colors Lake Tour 1 to 2:30 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort. Cost: $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Magic Morgan and Lilliana 3 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. Illusions, balloon sculpture, stunts with live animals and more. Tickets: $5 adults, $3 children ages 2 to 12, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium to purchase tickets and for more details.
Sixth Annual Jaycees Duck Race 3:30 p.m., Lake Geneva spillway, north of Lake City Social, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva. Fake ducks will be dropped into the creek behind Lake City Social. The first to cross the finish line wins. First place winner receives $1,500; $1,000 to second place; $500 for third. Cost is $20 per ticket, six for $100. Event is a fundraiser for Kisses From Keegan Foundation. Visit the Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Tour sites related to Prohibition-era gangsters, a 1950s bank robbery, flying saucers, the Lake Geneva sea serpent, the 2015 Winterfest fiasco and more. Guided tour is 1.5 miles. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m. Explore the historic cemetery, which is a landmark on the Wisconsin Registry of Historic Places. Hear about some of the city’s former residents. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Joe Diamond performs from 9 to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Shows are 10 to 15 minutes long, designed for an audience of two to four guests at a time in the mansion’s Cognac Parlor. Shows are complimentary with any drink order. Visit staymaxwell.com or the mansion’s Facebook page for details.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Author visit via Zoom with Rebecca McLaffery 6 to 7 p.m. Presented by Aram Public Library, McLaffery will discuss her writing process, background and her most recent works, “International Heirs” and its upcoming sequel, “International Fires.” Visit aramlibrary.org for more information.
“Betty Crocker and Her Cookbook that Changed How America Cooks” 6 to 7 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program is an illustrated lecture by Leslie Goodard, Ph.D. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Beer & Fear scary movie double feature outside, 6 to 10 p.m., Low Daily, 700 N. Pine St., Burlington. First feature is a children’s film, second one is for adults. “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island” plays from 6 to 8 p.m., “The Exorcist” 8 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14-Saturday, Oct. 16
Frank Lyman Trunk Show Oct. 14, 2 to 8 p.m.; Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Get a sneak peak at Lyman’s new 2021 collection. Event features raffles, drawings, special offers, swag bag. Donation of $15 helps William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation’s efforts to fight cancer. Shows are in specific increments throughout each day. Visit cornerstoneshopandgallery.com to register and for full list of available times.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Black Out/Ghouls Are Out date, meaning guests can take the Walk and record their experiences with a night vision camera. Ghouls also roam the attraction freely, and it is likely they will follow guests. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com for more information.
Lake Geneva Ghost Walk Talk 6 to 7 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program featuring the local chapter of American Ghost Walks. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Friday, Oct. 15-Sunday, Oct. 17
Whitewater Storytelling Festival. Activities at Cravath Lakefront Park; UW-Whitewater campus, Cultural Arts Center and Young Auditorium; and downtown Whitewater. Main stage storytelling at Cravath’s Amphitheater.
Campfire stories Oct. 15 at Cravath Lakefront Park Firepit. All ages session 5 to 6:30 p.m., adults only 7 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 16 schedule: Story Stroll & art exhibits all day downtown Whitewater and at UW-W campus and center; all ages storytelling sessions 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Children’s Activity Tent at Cravath Lakefront 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; workshops noon to 4 p.m.; local author readings 6 to 8 p.m.; and adult only storytelling sessions 7 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 17: Story Stroll & art exhibits 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit business.whitewaterchamber.com for more details.
Friday, Oct. 15-Saturday, Oct. 16
Rummage sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chapel On The Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Including antiques, household goods. Call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more information.
Poe at the Point 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Riviera dock, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Take a cruise to Black Point Estate & Gardens for a dramatic reading of works by Edgar Allen Poe. See story in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn starts 6 p.m., Dan Patch Stables. Hayride: Kid-friendly rides until sundown, hours 6 p.m. to midnight, tickets $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, free for children under age 3. Hay Barn: Hours 6 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 per person, free for children age 5 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more details.
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com.
Enchanted Waters Boos Cruise Oct. 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and Oct. 16, noon to 8:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Enjoy apple cider or a cocktail while listening to spooky stories during a tour of Delavan Lake.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Walk the Lake for Kira Faith 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration and full lake walk start is 8 a.m. at Reid Park Pavilion, Fontana Boulevard, Fontana. Three different walks of various lengths along the Geneva Lake Shore Path. Bus for 10-mile walk leave 12:30 p.m. from pavilion to Lake Geneva. Three-mile fun walk starts 3 p.m. Hot dogs and snacks at Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn 4 to 6 p.m. Dinner at Chuck’s 6 to 8 p.m. Visit wgfrf.org for more information and to register.
The 16th Annual Elkhorn Oktoberfest 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn. The park will be filled with craft and commercial vendors. Guests can walk the line on Wisconsin Street to enjoy local and German cuisine. Live music at Park Stage starts noon. All Around Town Beer/Wine Tasting throughout downtown Elkhorn 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Classic Car Show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, the Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk. Visit the Facebook event page or business.elkhornchamber.com for updates and more details.
Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.