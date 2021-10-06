Happenings: More Oktoberfest celebrations in Lake Geneva

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Oktoberfests

There are several celebrations related to Oktoberfest this weekend.

The big one is Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, noon to 7 p.m., at Flat Iron Park. See story in this week’s Resorter for more on the event.

Other Oktoberfest celebrations are also in Lake Geneva.

Simple Café is having an Oktoberfest kick-off Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Simple will serve mini three-brat sample platters, courtesy of Lake Geneva Country Meats. Simple Bakery is making soft pretzels, plus there will also be a cash bar serving German wines and Oktoberfest beer.

Head to Topsy Turvy Brewery Friday, Oct. 8, for another Oktoberfest kick-off. The Big Al Wetzel Trio will perform in the beer garden at the brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Event is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Visit the Topsy Turvy Facebook page for more details.