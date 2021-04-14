Happenings: Pancakes at Maple Fest, parking lot bingo & a free book from Lake Geneva library

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is a fundraiser Thursday, April 15, at Clear Water Outdoor, 744 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. The business will donate 20% of the day’s profits from shoppers who mention Covenant Harbor.

Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, has its Maple Fest fundraiser Sunday, April 18. The restaurant will donate portion of the day’s profits from those who mention Covenant Harbor.

Other happenings

For Lake Geneva Community Read, participants can obtain a free copy of the book “Rethink the Bins,” while supplies last, starting April 15. There will also be a free online event with the author Wednesday, June 9. To register, visit lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events/lake-geneva-community-read.

Immanuel Lutheran Church is having its first annual Indoor Cornhole Tournament Friday, April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. The church is located at 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Must be at least 18 to register, $10 entry fee per team. Visit www.immanuellg.org for more details.