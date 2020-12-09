Happenings: Parade of Trees, Ice festival, Cocoa Days

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
Parade of Trees
Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 Parade of Trees features 28 decorated holiday trees, and the public can vote for which one they think should win a People’s Choice Award.
Trees are on display during normal museum hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays.
Located at 255 Mill St., the museum is not charging admission to children under 18 and active military members, but it is $8 for college students and seniors over 62, and $9 for adults.
Guests can bring a donation to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank or Lakeland Animal Shelter and receive $1 off admission up through Dec. 22.
Ice festival
Sculptors will craft magical creations from blocks of ice Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wehmhoff Square Park in Burlington.
The Burlington Ice Festival will be open to the public at 4 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is just the ice carving, but this is the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship.
Over a dozen blocks of ice will be sculpted.
The public can view them following a one-way route through the park. Along the route will be sanitation stations and signage about guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Visit the city of Burlington Facebook page for more details.
Cocoa Days
Free cocoa is just part of the four-day fun happening in Richmond, Illinois.
Richmond’s Downtown Cocoa Days is Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 10 to 13, at several businesses, including Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., Richmond.
Discounts and freebies are part of the event, with highlights including $2 ornament makin gat Harper G. Mercantile, $5 DIY Hammer at Home Kits from Hammer & Stain, and 25% off items at Finery & Finishes.
The free cocoa is courtesy of Anderson’s. Visit their Facebook page or the Cocoa Days page for more details.
Light Up Lyons
A parade, tree lighting, caroling and more are planned for Light Up Lyons Saturday, Dec. 12.
Parade lineup is 4:30 p.m. at Riverview Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m., with Santa expected to arrive in the town square by fire truck.
Tree lighting also in the town square, until 6:30 p.m., when winners of the Lyons house decorating contest will be announced. Also following the tree lighting is visit with Santa at the Little Store.
Christmas caroling is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and more events round out the evening.
Winners of the house decorating contest will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
Other festivities are planned at various Lyons businesses.
Visit the Lyons for a Better Neighborhood Facebook page for more details.
Also in Lyons, a holiday shopping event is planned Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 7 p.m. at Timber Ridge Lodge, 7020 Grand Geneva Way.
Deals in Delavan
On Dec. 1, Visit Delevan launched 12 Days of Delavan, a holiday event involving several area business promotions and activities — with different deals and highlights of civic organizations each day.
The event wraps up Dec. 12, with shopping deals at the following places:
Dec. 9: This N That Imporium, with a highlight on the Delavan Historic Foundation-Delavan Walldogs.
Dec. 10: Brick Street Yarn and Patty’s Deli.
Dec. 11: Bradley’s Department Store and Hernandez Mexican Restaurant. Highlighting the Phoenix Park Band Shell.
Dec. 12: TNT Ace Hardware. Highlight: Downtown Business Association.
While shopping, play the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt. The elf could be hiding at one of 10 area businesses.
Find out more at the Delavan Connect Communities Facebook page.
Between now and Dec. 23, Aram Public Library is hosting a Self Service Gift Wrapping Station.
People can obtain the materials and work space needed to wrap gifts at the library, which is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
The station is open during regular library hours, while supplies last.
Christkindlmarkt
Two area events named Christkindlmarkt, which in German means “Christ-child market.”
Lake Geneva Country Meats has its Christkindlmarkt Dec. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m., outside at 5907 State Road 50, Lake Geneva.
So far, over 20 vendors are expected. Glühwein, a warm-mulled wine, will also be sold at the event. Visit the Lake Geneva Country Meats Facebook page for updates and details.
The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery’s Christkindlmarkt is Dec. 12, from noon to 5 p.m. Gifts, food, music and more. Located at 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Live Nativity
Some local churches are presenting live Nativity scenes this month.
An outdoor children’s Christmas service and live Nativity is Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.
Trinity Church has live Nativity Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 11 to 13 and 18 to 20.
Times are Fridays, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Located at W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, the Nativity recreation features Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. It can be viewed from Pell Lake Drive.
Visit the Trinity Church Facebook page or www.trinitychurchfamily.com for more details.
In other church-related happenings, Immanuel Lutheran Church is hosting a free community drive-thru meal Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.
The church is located at 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Santa watch
Brunch with Santa is Sundays, Dec. 13 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Santa will greet guests at the Harbor Gazebo and pose for photos before harborside brunch at 240 West. Reservations required. Visit theabbeyresort.com for details.
Visit with Santa in His Workshop Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Children young and old can share their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry.
Santa Claus is Coming to Delavan Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., at Bradley’s Department Store, 222 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Bring letters to Santa, social distance and visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Breakfast with Santa is every Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 20 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will practice social distancing and wearing masks during the event, which costs $35 for ages 13 and older; $20 for ages 6 to 12; $12 for ages 2 to 5; and complimentary for ages 2 and younger with paying adult.
Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menu and more details.
Shine on
Christmas in the Country features over 2 million lights along the entrance drive to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Locals can also take the Gingerbread House Walk and indoor resort decorations during the season. The walk is open daily to guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locals can experience it Sundays through Thursdays until Dec. 29.
Heading to Racine? Check out the Racine Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights Wednesdays through Sundays. The drive-through light display includes a seven-section waterfall. Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit racinezoo.org for more details.
