Happenings: Parade of Trees, Ice festival, Cocoa Days

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.

Parade of Trees

Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 Parade of Trees features 28 decorated holiday trees, and the public can vote for which one they think should win a People’s Choice Award.

Trees are on display during normal museum hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays.

Located at 255 Mill St., the museum is not charging admission to children under 18 and active military members, but it is $8 for college students and seniors over 62, and $9 for adults.

Guests can bring a donation to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank or Lakeland Animal Shelter and receive $1 off admission up through Dec. 22.

Ice festival

Sculptors will craft magical creations from blocks of ice Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wehmhoff Square Park in Burlington.