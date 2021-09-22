Happenings: Pleasant Prairie's 80s party, plus final Elkhorn flea market of the season

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Take a trip back to the 80s
Pop your collars and tease out your hair. Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25.
Presented by the Kenosha News and the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the event promises two days of live 80s music, a beer tent, food trucks, activities, contests and more.
Hours are Sept. 24, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sept. 25, noon to 10 p.m. The event is located in Prairie Springs Park, Pleasant Prairie, near the RecPlex. Use the 165 & Terwall Terrance Entrance.
Dress in your best 80s gear for the Sept. 25 costume contest, open to both children and adults.
Cherry Pie, Retro-sonic, Superfly and more will be performing 80s music during the event. See this week’s Live Music listing for the full schedule.
Pre-event tickets are $6 per day, or $10 for the weekend. These prices are only available online at pleasant prairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com.
At the event, tickets are $10 a day. Children age 5 and younger are free.
Lawn chairs and blankets welcome.
Fairgrounds flea market Sunday
This is it, the last Elkhorn Antique Flea Market of the year.
This year’s season draws to a close Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
With over 500 dealers both indoors and out, the market is a rain-or-shine affair, with food and free parking.
What can you find at the market? Everything vintage — furniture, decorations, linens, toys, glassware, and much, much more.
“Besides seasoned show dealers, grandpa’s attic might show up in the back of a truck,” states the market website, elkhornantique fleamarket.com.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $5 at the gate.
Visit the market website for more information.
More events
Thursday, Sept. 23
The Big Taste Gala 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Eight wine stations, passed light appetizers from Lake Life Market, music by Cole Brandt. Tickets $75 plus tax. Visit thebottle shoplakegeneva.com.
Beer Brewing Secrets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Dr. Ben Johnson, of Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, will give a presentation in the library’s Community Center. No beer samples, but Johnson will share tips on how one can make beer themselves. For more information, contact Chad Robinson at 262-723-2678 or email crobinson@elkhorn.lib.wi.us.
Friday, Sept. 24-
Sunday, Sept. 26
Lakeland Players presents “Always, Patsy Cline” at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Performances are Sept. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets $18. Call 262-723-4848, go to www.lakeland-players.org or visit the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets.
Friday, Sept. 24
Night Sky Viewing with GLAS 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Library Park, Lake Geneva. View planets, the moon, star clusters and more with large outreach telescopes. No registration required.
Saturday, Sept. 25-Sunday, Sept. 26
Irish Fest, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Dancing, live music, corned beef and cabbage or chicken dinner and more. Sept. 25: The STEAM Quartet performs 7 p.m. in St. Francis parking lot, rain or shine. Mexican food and beverages available. Sept. 26: Evan and Tom Leahy and the Trinity Irish Dancers perform. Also Irish beer, Irish dogs, children’s activities, whiskey pull, raffle with $1,000 grand prizes and a trip to Ireland a second-place prize. Visit sfdslg.org for more details.
Corn Stock, Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Hours are Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.; and Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two days of live music, dance exhibitions, plus wagon rides, fall decorations, a corn maze and more. Check Pearce’s Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Fifth Annual Rise Up For Grant Big Bass Tournament, Williams Bay boat launch, Geneva Lake. Registration 6:30 a.m. Pre-tournament meeting 7:45 a.m. Cost is $175 per boat. Two anglers per boat, but a third can be added for a suggested donation of $50. Fundraiser for Rise Up For Grant and the Batten Disease Support and Research Association. Tournament pays back 50 percent for top three heaviest bass, with $2,500 first-place, based on 60 boats. Weigh-in one fish per team. Minimum fish length is 14 inches. More details on the event Facebook page.
Fall Boat, Car & RV Auction, Inspiration Ministries, N2270 State Road 67, Walworth. Registration 9 a.m. Auction starts 10 a.m. Visit Inspiration Ministries’ Facebook page for updates on auction items and more details.
Harvest at Hackmatack 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., N541 County Highway H, Bloomfield. Kettle Moraine Land Trust and Geneva Lake Conservancy host a seed collection outing in celebration of 2021 Land Trust Days. Volunteers will be on hand to harvest native prairie seeds under guidance from professional staff with the land trust and conservancy. Participants should wear long pants, long sleeved shirts, closed-toe boots or shoes and a sun hat. A registration link can be found at the Harvest at Hackmatack Facebook event page.
National Woodie Club’s Fourth Annual Car Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan. A “Woodie” is a wood-paneled station wagon. Over 50 classic Woodies are expected to be on display from around the country.
Sage Meadow Family Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sage Meadow Assisted Living & Memory Care, 6722 Highway 50, Lake Geneva. Older guests can take a trishaw-piloted bike ride courtesy of Cycling Without Age. Also there will be live music, a complimentary fall picnic luncheon, pumpkin decorating and face painting. Guests can also tour the recently remodeled facility. To reserve a spot, call Amanda at 262-960-4796 or email agrzetic@encorecares.com.
Seventh Annual HOOPSFEST Bags Tournament check-in 11 a.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois. Bags tournament starts at noon. Cost is $40 per team. Live music starting at 1:30 p.m. Performing are John Ballantyne Group, PB&J, The Allstars and Sugar Highway. Visit the Hoops Facebook page for more details.
FUNdraiser for the Bandshell noon to 6 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Fundraiser for the Phoenix Park Bandshell includes a motorcycle ride, basket raffles and more. For bands playing at the event, see this week’s Live Music listing.
Fall Festival 2 to 10 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. St. Andrew’s Second Annual Fall Festival features live music; beer garden and food trucks from 2 to 10 p.m.; cornhole tournaments at 3 and 5 p.m.; bouncy houses from 2 to 8 p.m.; bingo at 3 and 5 p.m. for ages 4 to 10; craft fair/farmers market 2 to 7 p.m.; wine and liquor pull 2 to 8 p.m.; and car raffle winner announcement 8:30 p.m. Free admission, but all-day play in bouncy houses are $15 a wristband and wine and liquor pull is $10 a pull or three for $25. Visit standrews-delavan.org for more details. For the music schedule, see this week’s Live Music listing.
Legends and Landmarks of Lake Geneva Walking Tour 6 to 7:30 p.m., Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tour downtown Lake Geneva and the Maple Park neighborhood. Guided tour is about 1.5 miles. Developed by the Wisconsin Historical Society, Black Point Estate & Gardens, the Lake Geneva Preservation Commission and the Geneva Lake Museum. Cost $10 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Sunday, Sept. 26
2021 Discover Lake Geneva Bridal Showcase 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Riviera docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. View Lake Geneva Cruise Line yachts that were decorated by top wedding professionals, plus caterers, florists, photographers, musicians and more will be on-hand during the event. Visit cruiselakegeneva.com to register and for more details.
Oktoberfest 10 a.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Corn roast, German food, meat raffle, beer tent and live music by the Bratwurst Brothers. Visit Broken Spoke’s Facebook page for more information.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
“From Point A to Point B: Basics of Bird Migration” will be the talk given by Steve Betchkal at the 7 p.m. meeting of Lakeland Audubon Society at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Open to the public, free to attend.
Friday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 3
Lakeland Players presents “Always, Patsy Cline” at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Performances are Oct. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets $18. Call 262-723-4848, go to www.lakeland-players.org or visit the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 1-Saturday, Oct. 2
East Troy Lions Club’s ETBT Fall Fest with Walk of Terror, Rossmiller Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Oct. 1: Live music by Bella Cain 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 2: Dart tournament 1 p.m., music by O’Dog 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and The Now 7 to 11 p.m. Food and beer stand both dates. Event is rain or shine under a heated tent. Visit easttroylions.org for more details.
Friday, Oct. 1
2021 Craft Brew Open, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Registration breakfast 9:30 a.m., shotgun start 11 a.m. Two-player team Ryder Cup style golf, with six local beer companies offering samples to guests and food from Majestic Oaks and the resort. Prizes for golfers, 50/50 raffle. Portion of proceeds will help Open Arms Free Clinic. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best Oktoberfest outfits. Cost $189 per two-person team. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 3
Fall Colors Lake Tour 1 to 2:30 p.m. both days, Lake Lawn Resort. Enjoy apple cider or a cocktail during a narrated tour of Delavan Lake on the Lake Lawn Queen. Cost: $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase and for more details.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Tour sites related to Prohibition-era gangsters, a 1950s bank robbery, flying saucers, the Lake Geneva sea serpent, the 2015 Winterfest fiasco and more. Guided tour is 1.5 miles. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m., 1101 Cemetery Road, Lake Geneva. Explore the historic cemetery, which is a landmark on the Wisconsin Registry of Historic Places. Hear about some of the city’s former residents. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.