Happenings: Pleasant Prairie's 80s party, plus final Elkhorn flea market of the season

Take a trip back to the 80s

Pop your collars and tease out your hair. Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25.

Presented by the Kenosha News and the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the event promises two days of live 80s music, a beer tent, food trucks, activities, contests and more.

Hours are Sept. 24, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sept. 25, noon to 10 p.m. The event is located in Prairie Springs Park, Pleasant Prairie, near the RecPlex. Use the 165 & Terwall Terrance Entrance.

Dress in your best 80s gear for the Sept. 25 costume contest, open to both children and adults.

Cherry Pie, Retro-sonic, Superfly and more will be performing 80s music during the event. See this week’s Live Music listing for the full schedule.

Pre-event tickets are $6 per day, or $10 for the weekend. These prices are only available online at pleasant prairietotallyeighties.eventbrite.com.