Happenings: Pork chops in Elkhorn & Fourth of July celebrations around Walworth County

This week
Go to the Walworth County Fairgrounds for some pork chops.
The county’s Pork Chop Cookout is Wednesday, June 23, 4 to 7 p.m., at the grounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
It is a drive-thru event, with outdoor picnic tables optional.
Tickets are available at retailers throughout the area — $13 advance, $15 at the gate.
Meals include two grilled boneless pork chops and sides. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for details.
First up in the list of July 4 activities for the area is town of Delavan’s annual Independence Day celebration, which is Saturday, June 26, at Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Food trucks, live entertainment, dancing and a fireworks display are part of the fun lined up for the family event hosted by Delavan Friends of the Park.
Visit the Friends’ Facebook page for updates and more information.
Also this week:
Free water ski show on Elkhorn Lake by Southern Wakes United Water Ski Show Team Friday, June 25, 6 to 7 p.m., Babe Mann Park.
Movies Under The Stars Friday, June 25, dusk, Fontana Beach, Fontana. Cost is $1. Movie: “Iron Man.”
The Art of Triangulador exhibit wraps up Friday, June 25, at Roberta’s Art Gallery, University Center Room 158, 190 Hamilton Green Way, Whitewater. Call 262-472-3193 or email ucart@uww.edu for more information.
Hunter’s Second Annual Golf Outing June 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd St., Delavan. Tickets $100 per golfer, $25 for dinner guests. Fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, two drink tickets, free T-shirt, breakfast, dinner and entertainment. Visit Hunter’s Auto Service Facebook page for more information.
On Sunday, June 27, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market returns at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 500 vendors are expected. Visit elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more details.
Niche Lake Geneva is having its One Year Anniversary Event June 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. Complimentary wine and food tastings from Celebrations, raffle prizes, live music, discounts and more. Niche is located at 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
ROAR Vacation Bible Camp is Monday through Friday, June 28 to July 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Activities included Imagination Station, Stampede Sports and Wild Bible Adventures. Camp is open to children ages 4 up through fourth-grade. Call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinitychurchfamily.com.
Wine & Swine fundraiser for Geneva Lake Museum Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Pig roast, 50/50 raffle. Tickets $10 each. Visit the museum’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.
ETBT — a.k.a. the East Troy Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July festival — is Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to 3. While there is no parade this year, the event has three music stages and fireworks July 3, according to the club’s ETBT Facebook page. Musical acts scheduled to play the event include Love Monkeys, Bella Cain and others. Full music schedule is also on the Facebook page. Cost $5 to enter festival grounds, for ages 12 and older. Also during the festival: World National Wristwrestling Association’s East Troy Fourth of July Festival Open July 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Next weekend
The annual Fontana Fourth of July fireworks have been postponed until Aug. 28, meaning there is no big July 4 show on Geneva Lake. But there are still plenty of other festivities to check out in the area.
Go For Broke Barrel Racing 2021 Friday through Sunday, July 2 through 4, Walworth County Fairgrounds. Various activities on the event schedule throughout each day, including the Professional Championship Bull Riders event July 2 and 3. Schedule and more details available at GoForBrokeProductions.com and on the fairgrounds’ Facebook page.
Independence Day Celebration July 2 through 4, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Family activities and games all weekend, plus a Luau Pig Roast Lawn Party July 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets $38 adults, $19 ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Visit the Lake Lawn Resort Facebook page for more details.
Free water ski show July 2, 6 to 7 p.m., Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn.
Star Spangled Spectacular & Fireworks Show July 2, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Park, Elkhorn. The city’s Fourth of July event kicks off with live music, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Event will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Summer Celebration July 2, 5 to 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church and School, 415 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Cookout on the church lawn.
Meet and Greet with artist William Nelson July 3, noon, The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Independence Day Celebration July 4, 5 to 10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Picnic and fireworks. Activities are limited to resort guests only. No outside food or coolers on the grounds.