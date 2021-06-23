Happenings: Pork chops in Elkhorn & Fourth of July celebrations around Walworth County

Wine & Swine fundraiser for Geneva Lake Museum Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Pig roast, 50/50 raffle. Tickets $10 each. Visit the museum’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.

ETBT — a.k.a. the East Troy Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July festival — is Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to 3. While there is no parade this year, the event has three music stages and fireworks July 3, according to the club’s ETBT Facebook page. Musical acts scheduled to play the event include Love Monkeys, Bella Cain and others. Full music schedule is also on the Facebook page. Cost $5 to enter festival grounds, for ages 12 and older. Also during the festival: World National Wristwrestling Association’s East Troy Fourth of July Festival Open July 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Next weekend

The annual Fontana Fourth of July fireworks have been postponed until Aug. 28, meaning there is no big July 4 show on Geneva Lake. But there are still plenty of other festivities to check out in the area.