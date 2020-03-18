Happenings: Racing, gaming & movie screenings

Snowmobile racing, fantasy gaming and ultra-violence tops the list of upcoming events this week.
The Ram Trucks Snocross Grand Finale is March 20 to 22, at the Mountain Top in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
The annual event serves as winter’s last hurrah, with top pro snowmobile racers vying for the title of Snocross champion.
Races start March 20, with the official opening ceremony starting at 7 p.m. March 21 racing starts at 8 a.m., with pro races from 7 to 10 p.m. Activities start March 22 at 7 a.m., and the final pro races run from noon to 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online. One-day passes are $25, and a three-day weekend pass is $45. An advanced four pack is $32.50. Tickets will also be available on event day at $35 for a one-day pass and $55 for the weekend pass.
Daily parking is available for $8; multi-day parking $14; and RV/Camper multi-day parking $75. For more, visit grandgeneva.com or snocross.com.
Gamers, artists and more will converge at Gary Con XII March 25 to 29, at Grand Geneva. Named after Gary Gygax, co-creator of the “Dungeons & Dragons” role playing game, the convention has a slew of demos, movie screenings and tournaments in store.
Badge pick-ups and a “pre-welcome” party are March 25. On March 26, members of the Gygax family are expected to attend the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The 2019 Gygax documentary “The Dreams in Gary’s Basement” will screen March 26, at 8 p.m. For more about admission and events, visit garycon.com.
Cult film fans will not want to miss the March 27 screening of “Mandy,” a 2018 horror thriller starring Nicolas Cage. David Baxter — of Legion M, which helped finance the movie — will introduce it at 8 p.m.
“Mandy” is a hallucinogenic revenge tale cast in the look of black-light murals and prog-rock album covers. Cage gives one of his best performances in the film, which is far more violent than the standard Cage movie, if such a thing exists.
Also violent is 1971’s “A Clockwork Orange,” which the Lake Geneva Film Club is screening March 25 at 7:30 p.m., at Geneva Theater, 224 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Although it is rated R, the film deals with graphic content that some adults may find difficult.
But it has its place in cinema history. Writer-director Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Anthony Burgess novel received four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Currently, it is No. 70 on an American Film Institute list of the greatest movies of all time.
“A Clockwork Orange” is about a gang of teens in future London who commit various crimes, including rape and home invasion. Alex, the gang leader, is captured, rehabilitated, then himself victimized by the same brutality he once doled out for kicks.
Tickets available at the theater 30 minutes before the screening. Proceeds from ticket donations go to the Never Say Never Playland. Visit lakegenevafilmclub.com or geneva4/events for more information.
Other happenings
A Wine Tour Around the World Tasting with Anthony is March 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Wines imported by Vintus. Tickets $15 each. Visit The Bottle Shop Facebook page for more details.
The 13th annual Delavan Train Show, March 21 and 22, in the city’s downtown area, with exhibits and a unique interactive tour starting at the American Legion Hall, 111 S. 2nd St. Hours are March 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event organizers suggest starting the show at the Hall, where participants will receive a ticket. Once it is punched at all show locations, the ticket can be entered in a prize drawing. Free parking and admission. Also, raffle prizes, food and beverages. For more, visit DelavanTrainShow.com or call 262-728-6000.
Mission IMPROVable performs improvised comedy March 21 at 8 p.m. at the Geneva Ballroom Stage at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Audiences give ideas to the Chicago area performers, who also pretend to be secret agents. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events for details.
Stand-up comedians Brian Noonan and Roger Radley perform March 21 at the St. Patrick’s Comedy Laughtacular and Irish Buffet, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Cash bar opens 5 p.m., buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. $50 per person. Visit evergreengolf.com/comedy-nights for details.
Maple Fest is March 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Covenant Harbor, 1724 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. All-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup tours and other activities. Breakfast tickets free for ages 3 and younger, $5 for ages 4 to 12 and $8 for ages 13 and older. Proceeds go to the Harbor’s summer camp costs. Visit the Maple Fest Facebook page or call 262-248-3600 to other pricing info and more event details.
Cornhole For a Cause Tournament is March 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Golfing event, with proceeds to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Two people per team, cost $40 per team in advance — $50 at the door. Also March Madness watch party, 50/50 raffle and more. Visit act.alz.org/goto/cornhole to register and for more details.
Volunteer Open House March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Inspired Coffee, 883 Main St., Lake Geneva. Guests can get a sneak peek at the shop, ask questions and sign up to volunteer. Email info@inspiredcoffee.org or call 262-275-6131, ext. 241, for more details.
Lake Geneva’s Missi Roland leads a dog training program March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.