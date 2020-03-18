Happenings: Racing, gaming & movie screenings

Badge pick-ups and a “pre-welcome” party are March 25. On March 26, members of the Gygax family are expected to attend the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The 2019 Gygax documentary “The Dreams in Gary’s Basement” will screen March 26, at 8 p.m. For more about admission and events, visit garycon.com.

Cult film fans will not want to miss the March 27 screening of “Mandy,” a 2018 horror thriller starring Nicolas Cage. David Baxter — of Legion M, which helped finance the movie — will introduce it at 8 p.m.

“Mandy” is a hallucinogenic revenge tale cast in the look of black-light murals and prog-rock album covers. Cage gives one of his best performances in the film, which is far more violent than the standard Cage movie, if such a thing exists.

Also violent is 1971’s “A Clockwork Orange,” which the Lake Geneva Film Club is screening March 25 at 7:30 p.m., at Geneva Theater, 224 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Although it is rated R, the film deals with graphic content that some adults may find difficult.

But it has its place in cinema history. Writer-director Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Anthony Burgess novel received four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Currently, it is No. 70 on an American Film Institute list of the greatest movies of all time.

