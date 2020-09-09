Happenings: Sept. 11-20, 2020

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Do not expect to see any crows in Delavan on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The 20th annual Scarecrow Fest will bring a variety of harvest-themed activities to the downtown area.
Expect an appearance by this year’s Alice In Dairyland and live music by Johnny B and Sawdust Symphony, plus a car show, scavenger hunt and more.
The fun starts at 10 a.m., with the car show, the self-guided WallDogs Walking Tour and Scavenger Hunt, and the Fall Photo Op.
Food trucks will be serving from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Julia Nunes, the current Alice In Dairyland, is expected to take to the stage at 10:30 a.m.
Johnny B performs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The DIY scarecrow kit sale runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guided WallDogs Walking Tours are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The guided tours last about an hour.
The kids pumpkin pick-ups are from 1 to 1:30 and 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Sawdust Symphony performs from 2 to 4 p.m.
The duck raffle is at 4 p.m.
Go to www.visitdelavan.com for more information. People, groups and businesses can design scarecrows to display in downtown Delavan throughout September.
During Scarecrow Fest, visitors and residents will have the opportunity to vote on their favorites. Prizes will go to the ones with the most votes Scarecrow kits may be purchased for $15 each.
Fee includes entry into the competition, plus the frame, straw, stockings and other parts for the scarecrow. Those who make a scarecrow using their own supplies can enter them for a $5 fee.
Kits and entry forms may be picked up at the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 52 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; or the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, 2375 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Completed scarecrows must be hung by Sept. 14.
Get ready to laugh
The UFest Comedy Series “Laughs on the Lake” debuts Friday, Sept. 11, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Presented by Laser Fusion, the series features different comics throughout its four-night run. The series continues on Fridays, Sept. 18 and 25 and Oct. 2.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Opening comic performs at 7 p.m. Featured comic takes to the stage at 8 p.m.
DJ Gee A and Laser Fusion will conclude each show with music and lasers, respectively. Entertainment ends at midnight.
Tickets $30. Masks required.
Laser Fusion is also presenting the Fenix Fest concert Saturday, Sept. 12, at the theater. For more details, read the Live Music listing in this week’s Resorter.
Other happenings
Area taverns are participating in Ride 2 Remember Sept. 12 and 13, an event in which people can gather to remember those they lost in 2020.
According to the Facebook event page, participating bars include Champs Sports Bar & Grill, The Boat House, Owl Tavern, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, Gordy’s, Harpoon Willies and Mars Resort.
People will ride in bicycles, motorcycles and scooters during the event.
Cost to participate is $50, including seven drink tickets good at any of the stops on the route.
Event also features a taco dinner and a raffle. Visit the event page for more details.
The Fourth Annual Car Show & Rib Competition is Sunday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fiddlesticks Bistro, 101 W. Evergreen Pkwy., Elkhorn.
Antique, classic and new cars are expected to be on display, with awards given at 1 p.m.
The rib competition hosted by Big Green Egg and Lyle’s TV & Appliance requires a $50 entry fee. All proceeds will go to the Lakeland Animal Shelter.
Call 262-743-2233 for details.
Farmfest 2020 is a new event hosted by Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien.
Live music, a DJ, food vendors are more are planned for the three-day party Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11 to 13.
According to the Farmer’s Facebook page, the event kicks off with a Sept. 11 pig roast starting at noon.
Visit the Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall Facebook page for more details.
Lane’s Way, Inc., is having its first car/truck show Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
In addition to cars and trucks, the event will spotlight fallen soldiers and include a Hometown Hero tribute. Visit the Lane’s Way Inc. Facebook page for more information.
