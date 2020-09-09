Happenings: Sept. 11-20, 2020

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Do not expect to see any crows in Delavan on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The 20th annual Scarecrow Fest will bring a variety of harvest-themed activities to the downtown area.

Expect an appearance by this year’s Alice In Dairyland and live music by Johnny B and Sawdust Symphony, plus a car show, scavenger hunt and more.

The fun starts at 10 a.m., with the car show, the self-guided WallDogs Walking Tour and Scavenger Hunt, and the Fall Photo Op.

Food trucks will be serving from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Julia Nunes, the current Alice In Dairyland, is expected to take to the stage at 10:30 a.m.

Johnny B performs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The DIY scarecrow kit sale runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guided WallDogs Walking Tours are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The guided tours last about an hour.