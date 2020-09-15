Happenings: Sept. 18-27, 2020

The Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Golfing for Those in Need is Thursday, Sept. 24, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Registration and lunch starts at 10 a.m. in the outdoor dining area. Shotgun start, scramble format, begins at noon.

Steak dinner to be served around 5 p.m. outside, with awards estimated to begin around 5:30 p.m.

Registration costs begin at $100 for an individual golfer, with a small business sponsor package at $300; foursome at $400; and corporate sponsor at $475. Visit the Jaycees Facebook page for more details.

The Craft Brew Open is Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

An 18-hole golf tournament in a two-player team, Ryder Cup-style format, there will be six breweries offering samples on the course.

This year, the event has an Oktoberfest theme. Lake Geneva Country Meats is offering Bavarian-style sausage samples. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best Oktoberfest outfits to receive a complimentary drink ticket.

There are also prizes and several on-course games during the event, from which a portion of the proceeds will go to Open Arms Clinic.