Happenings: Sept. 18-27, 2020

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The last Elkhorn Antique Flea Market of 2020 is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27.
Located at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, the market contains pretty much any item under the sun — from furniture and household items to tools, clothes and collectibles.
Starting in 1982, the long-running event has been featured on the TV show “Discover Wisconsin.”
The market opens at 7 a.m. Cost is $5 at the gate. Free parking, rain-or-shine event.
The fairgrounds are located at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The 20th annual Scarecrow Fest is Saturday, Sept. 19, in downtown Delavan.
Event starts at 10 a.m., with a car show, self-guided WallDogs Walking Tour and Scavenger Hunt, and Fall Photo Op.
Food trucks will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Julia Nunes, the current Alice In Dairyland, is expected to take to the stage to address Scarecrow Fest participants at 10:30 a.m.
Johnny B performs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The DIY scarecrow kit sale runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guided WallDogs Walking Tours are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The guided tours last about an hour.
The kids pumpkin pick-ups are from 1 to 1:30 and 2:30 to 3 p.m. Sawdust Symphony performs from 2 to 4 p.m. The duck raffle is at 4 p.m.
Go to www.visitdelavan.com for more information.
Golf outings
There are ample opportunities for golfers to help the community and get on the green before autumn settles across the land.
The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club’s 15th Annual Rotary Scholarship Golf Outing is Thursday, Sept. 17, at Abbey Springs, 1 Country Club Drive, Fontana.
Money raised allows the club to give scholarships to students at Big Foot, Faith Christian and Williams Bay high schools.
Cost is $125 per person to participate in the lunch, golf, dinner and auction. Dinner only cost is $40 per person.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Instruction starts 12:15 p.m. Shotgun start is 12:30 p.m. Dinner and auction begins at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.walworthfontanarotary.org.
The Kisses From Keegan Fifth Annual Charity Golf Outing is Friday, Sept. 18, with registration at 8 a.m. Shotgun start is 10 a.m. at Grand Geneva’s The Highlands, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
In addition to 18 holes of championship golf, there will be prizes, raffles, silent and live auctions and awards.
Entry fees are $75 for dinner only, $125 for a single golfer, $250 for a twosome, $375 for a threesome and $500 for a foursome.
Fees include golf, a cart equipped with a GPS system, box lunch before the event, a sit-down dinner after, a player gift and a live scoring option during the round.
There will be 50/50, meat and mystery box raffles.
For more information, contact Tom Walton at Twalton@kissesfromkeegan.org or call 262-749-0544. To register online, visit birdease.com/KFKFGolfOuting.
The Make-A-Wish Golf Outing is Monday, Sept. 21, at Grand Geneva’s Brute or Highland courses.
Drive-up registration starts 7:30 a.m. Shotgun start 9 a.m. Awards program may occur around 3 p.m.
Cost is $300 for individual golfer; $600 pair; $1,200 for foursome. Goods and services valued at $140 will be provided.
Visit the Make-A-Wish website, wisconsin.wish.org, for details.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Golfing for Those in Need is Thursday, Sept. 24, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Registration and lunch starts at 10 a.m. in the outdoor dining area. Shotgun start, scramble format, begins at noon.
Steak dinner to be served around 5 p.m. outside, with awards estimated to begin around 5:30 p.m.
Registration costs begin at $100 for an individual golfer, with a small business sponsor package at $300; foursome at $400; and corporate sponsor at $475. Visit the Jaycees Facebook page for more details.
The Craft Brew Open is Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
An 18-hole golf tournament in a two-player team, Ryder Cup-style format, there will be six breweries offering samples on the course.
This year, the event has an Oktoberfest theme. Lake Geneva Country Meats is offering Bavarian-style sausage samples. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best Oktoberfest outfits to receive a complimentary drink ticket.
There are also prizes and several on-course games during the event, from which a portion of the proceeds will go to Open Arms Clinic.
Cost is $149 for a two-person team. Continental breakfast and registration starts 9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch and prizes to follow.
Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Other happenings
Top bull riders will compete at the Elkhorn Invitational Sept. 19 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Bull fighters will compete in protection matches, according to the event page on Facebook.
Lake Geneva area band the Gravity of Youth is slated to perform the National Anthem at the event. For more about the band, see story in this week’s Resorter.
Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children age 5 and younger.
CurtStock is Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield.
Event is a fundraiser for Curt Kruger, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in June, according to the event Facebook page.
Poker run starts 10 a.m. There are four stops. Cost to enter is $10, with $200 for best hand.
Pig roast begins at 4 p.m.
Live music by VooDoo Children, 3 to 6 p.m.; and Thompson Duo, 7 to 10 p.m.
Silent auction and 50/50 raffle features prizes from various local businesses. Visit event page for more details.
Food, live music, a farmers market are part of Harvest Fest at Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 25 to 27. Visit the event Facebook page for updates and more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!