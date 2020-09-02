Happenings: Sept. 4-13, 2020

Note: The following events are subject to change. While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force cancellations or other developments. To list an upcoming event, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Five award-winning taco chefs will be in one spot for Taco Throwdown Saturday, Sept. 5, at Rush Creek Distilling.
Taco Throwdown runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
There will also be pop-up tents, drinks and the chance to hang out. Guests can bring chairs.
The $30 cost to attend covers “five of the best tacos of your life,” states the Rush Creek Distilling event page on Facebook.
The outdoor event is at 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
The Fourth Annual Car Show & Rib Competition is Sunday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fiddlesticks Bistro, 101 W. Evergreen Pkwy., Elkhorn.
Antique, classic and new cars are expected to be on display, with awards given at 1 p.m.
The rib competition hosted by Big Green Egg and Lyle’s TV & Appliance requires a $50 entry fee. All proceeds will go to the Lakeland Animal Shelter.
Call 262-743-2233 for details.
Catch a free outdoor movie Friday, Sept. 4, at the Lake Geneva Youth Camp, W2655 South St., Lake Geneva.
The 2019 animated film “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will be shown on Geneva Theater’s giant inflatable pop-up screen.
Gates open 8 p.m., movie starts at dark, around 9 p.m.
It will be a drive-in style event, where guests can stay in or near their vehicles. Walk-ins also will be admitted.
Guests should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
Geneva Theater will sell movie concessions, including popcorn and cotton candy. Free-will donations to the camp also accepted.
Farmfest 2020 is a new event hosted by Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien.
Live music, a DJ, food vendors are more are planned for the three-day party Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11 to 13.
According to the Farmer’s Facebook page, the event kicks off with a Sept. 11 pig roast starting at noon. A DJ will provide the jams starting at 9 p.m.
On Sept. 12, BCT performs from noon to 4 p.m. Allens Grove Band plays from 5 to 9 p.m. DJ plays music from 9 to close.
BCT also plays Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. The Allens Grove Band and a special “family acoustic jam” starts at 4 p.m.
Visit the Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall Facebook page for more details.
Lane’s Way, Inc., is having its first car/truck show Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
In addition to cars and trucks, the event will spotlight fallen soldiers and include a Hometown Hero tribute. Visit the Lane’s Way Inc. Facebook page for more information.
Carrying on the tradition
A truck-and-tractor pull was always part of the Walworth County Fair.
This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair was cancelled, but the Elkhorn Truck and Tractor Pulls aim to keep the tradition alive Sunday, Sept. 6.
The event will be at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
One of the organizers is Jon Tanis, of Tanis Construction.
He said with everything being cancelled, him and his friends wanted to keep the event going as a way to help the Walworth County Fair Foundation.
“We just want to do what we can do to help keep the fair viable, so that it’s stronger than ever next year,” Tanis said.
The pull starts at 4 p.m. Advance grandstand tickets $10. VIP trackside tickets can be purchased online for $20.
Proceeds go to the fairgrounds to help it through the difficult season.
Kids ages 2 and younger are free and must sit on parent’s lap.
Hillbilly Rockstarz and Janette King will perform free shows on the Park Stage.
King plays at 7 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8:30 p.m.
For more, visit the fairgrounds Facebook page or www.eventbrite.com/e/elkhorn-truck-and-tractor-pulls-tickets-116783874713.
Venetian Fest - 3
Bumper cars
Fun and games
Lake Geneva's Venetian Fest
R.J. Sommerfeld peformed at last year's Venetian Festival.
Venetian Fest - 5
Venetian Fest - 19
Venetian Fest - 4
Nathan and Sawyer Gorhl
Luke Elliot
Venetian Fest - 26
Venetian Fest - 24
Venetian Fest - 22
Venetian Fest - 23
Venetian Fest - 21
Venetian Fest - 20
Venetian Fest - 17
Venetian Fest - 10
Venetian Fest - 15
Venetian Fest - 8
Venetian Fest - 2
Venetian Fest - 7
Venetian Fest - 18
Venetian Fest - 9
Venetian Fest - 11
Venetian Fest - 16
Venetian Fest - 6
Venetian Fest - 1
Venetian Fest - 13
Venetian Fest friends
Venetian Fest - 14
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 18
water skiing for 2019 Venetian story
Funnel cakes free photo
Venetian Festival events 2019 1
Venetian Festival firework display
Miss Lake Geneva
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 20
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 11
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 14
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 9
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 12
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 19
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 10
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 13
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 15
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 7
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 3
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 1
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 8
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 5
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 6
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 4
Venetian Festival 2018 -- 2
Emma Czyznik and Sherri Baker at YMCA booth at Venetian Fest
Ribbon cutting 1
Ferris Wheel
dolls
ride 2
Ribbon cutting 2
face painting
Ride 1
venetian fest 2
basket weaving
Venetian Festival Ferris wheel
Venetian Festival overview
Venetian Fest skiing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!