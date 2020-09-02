Happenings: Sept. 4-13, 2020

Visit the Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall Facebook page for more details.

Lane’s Way, Inc., is having its first car/truck show Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.

In addition to cars and trucks, the event will spotlight fallen soldiers and include a Hometown Hero tribute. Visit the Lane’s Way Inc. Facebook page for more information.

Carrying on the tradition

A truck-and-tractor pull was always part of the Walworth County Fair.

This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair was cancelled, but the Elkhorn Truck and Tractor Pulls aim to keep the tradition alive Sunday, Sept. 6.

The event will be at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

One of the organizers is Jon Tanis, of Tanis Construction.

He said with everything being cancelled, him and his friends wanted to keep the event going as a way to help the Walworth County Fair Foundation.

“We just want to do what we can do to help keep the fair viable, so that it’s stronger than ever next year,” Tanis said.