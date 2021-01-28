Happenings: Something for everyone at Lake Geneva's Winterfest

Head over to the Fire & Ice Bar Feb. 3 to 7, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Bar is made of ice, but the drinks, bonfire and cabanas outside will be warm. Tickets $15. Call 262-248-4700.

Relax under the stars during Winterfest Bonfires on the Beach Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, from 5 to 9 p.m., on the Riviera Beach.

While free to attend, s’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be sold, with proceeds to help the Chambers of Commerce in Walworth County.

Entry to the bonfires will be from the Riviera Plaza, near the snow sculptures.

From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 5 through 7, take the Winterfest Ice Sculpture Walk through downtown Lake Geneva. Ice sculptures will be on display at 26 locations.

TLS WindSled may offer hovercraft rides Feb. 5 through 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Reservations are required. Tickets $25 per person. Email tlswindsled2005@gmail.com with number of people and the day requested.

Special events