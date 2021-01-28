Happenings: Something for everyone at Lake Geneva's Winterfest

Snow sculpting is a big thing at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, but it’s not the only thing.
There’s also the Cocoa Crawl, bonfires on the beach and more during the 26th annual event, which is Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 3 to 7.
Here are some of the activities happening throughout Winterfest:
The 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship begins Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., at two Lake Geneva locations — Flat Iron Park, which is at the corner of Center Street and Wrigley Drive; and the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Sculpting ends Saturday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m.
Spectators can watch carvers work, then vote for a sculpture to win the People’s Choice Award Feb. 6, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Winners will be announced at the National Snow Sculpting Championship Awards Ceremony Feb. 6 at 3 p.m., in Flat Iron Park.
From Feb. 3 to 7, it’s a Freaky Tiki Winterfest at Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva.
Family fun events will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while in the evenings, those 21 and older can enjoy the Tiki Party with live music and specials. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for more information.
Head over to the Fire & Ice Bar Feb. 3 to 7, from 5 to 10 p.m., at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Bar is made of ice, but the drinks, bonfire and cabanas outside will be warm. Tickets $15. Call 262-248-4700.
Relax under the stars during Winterfest Bonfires on the Beach Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, from 5 to 9 p.m., on the Riviera Beach.
While free to attend, s’mores, hot chocolate and other refreshments will be sold, with proceeds to help the Chambers of Commerce in Walworth County.
Entry to the bonfires will be from the Riviera Plaza, near the snow sculptures.
From Friday through Sunday, Feb. 5 through 7, take the Winterfest Ice Sculpture Walk through downtown Lake Geneva. Ice sculptures will be on display at 26 locations.
TLS WindSled may offer hovercraft rides Feb. 5 through 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Reservations are required. Tickets $25 per person. Email tlswindsled2005@gmail.com with number of people and the day requested.
Special events
Those with a sweet tooth or a love of the Green Bay Packers will want to mark their calendars for the following events.
Leap Vodka Launch Tasting and Fundraiser Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Next Door Pub, 411 Interchange North, Lake Geneva.
Founders of Leap Vodka — one of whom is Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler — join the Pub Crew for the tasting event. Portion of all sales go to the LeRoy Butler “Butler Vs. Bullying” Foundation.
Downtown Lake Geneva’s Cocoa Crawl is Feb. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Stroll, shop and sample various sweet treats, including hot cocoa.
Registration is required. Follow links at: www.streetsoflakegeneva.com or to directly register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lake-geneva-cocoa-crawl-registration-134284688117.
Once registered, participants receive a downloadable map of participating businesses. Those on the Crawl can vote for the place that had their favorite treat at the Lake Geneva Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Voters will receive a free goody bag.
The Snow “Ball” White Party is Feb. 6, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., at Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Anyone wearing all white receives $1 off shots and rail drinks.
Note: Information presented here is subject to change. For updates on activities, go to visitlakegeneva.com.