Happenings: Spooky City, Boo in the Bay & trick or treat this Halloween

Spooktacular Family Halloween Lake Tour is Oct. 31, noon to 2 p.m., at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Featuring tunes, magic and fun by Mr. Pickles, plus costume prizes, hot dogs, trick-or-treat goodies and more. Cost is $30 adults, $15 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com.

But what about pets that like to dress up for Halloween? Luckily, there’s a Halloween Costume Contest for Pets Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Pet Gourmet, 541 Kenosha St., Suite E, Walworth.

Bring a pet to the store for a picture to be voted on through Pet Gourmet’s Facebook page. Visitors receive free sample treat. Cider, donuts and coffee also available.

Terror outside & in the movies

This is the last weekend for two of the area’s spookiest attractions.

The Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn is Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29 to 31 — 6 p.m. to midnight for the hayride, 6 to 11 p.m. for the barn — at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way town of Lyons.