Happenings: Spooky City, Boo in the Bay & trick or treat this Halloween

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Halloween is here!
This is it, the big weekend for tricks, treats and a wide variety of fun for all ages.
Speaking of tricks and treats, most area communities have trick or treat hours set for Sunday, Oct. 31.
The town of Lyons has trick or treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m.
On Oct. 31, Lake Geneva‘s trick or treat runs from noon to 4 p.m.
The town of Delavan has it from noon to 3 p.m., and the town of Geneva’s hours are 1 to 5 p.m.
Most area communities have trick or treat from 4 to 7 p.m., including Genoa City, Bloomfield, Whitewater, Williams Bay and Twin Lakes.
Trick or treat is from 4 to 6 p.m. in the city of Delavan, Walworth and Darien.
Elkhorn and East Troy have their trick or treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m., while Burlington‘s is 6 to 8 p.m.
Family fun
Going door to door for candy not your thing? There are plenty of Halloween parties and other activities geared toward families.
A full day of frights is in store Oct. 30 at Spooky City in downtown Burlington. There’s even coffin races!
The fun starts at 10 a.m., with pumpkin decorating and face painting at Greenwoods State Bank, 241 E. Jefferson St., Burlington.
Free hayrides are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting and ending at McDonald’s, 240 E. Jefferson St., Burlington.
The costume parade is at 10:45 a.m. at Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Safe trick-or-treating is from 11 a.m. to noon at Burlington businesses with an event banner on display. Street performers will provide music and entertainment during the trick-or-treating.
Coffin races are from noon to 1 p.m. down Pine Street.
Also at noon, a free screening of “The Addams Family 2” will be at Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. The theater is also showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9 p.m.
For details on more Spooky City events, visit the Spooky City Facebook page.
Pumpkin races and an enchanted walk are part of the fun during Boo In The Bay Oct. 30 in Williams Bay.
At 11 a.m., head to Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., for the pumpkin races, which will actually occur behind the library, on Elm Street.
The enchanted walk is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road.
Trunk & Treat is Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the west lot at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Games, a food tent, candy, prizes for best trunk decoration and best costume — adults and children — at this dog-friendly event. Call 262-348-9900 to have a vehicle participate in the event.
Catch a Halloween party Oct. 30, from noon to 2 p.m., at Town of Linn Fire & EMS, N1457 Hillside Road, town of Linn. All-ages costume contest at 1 p.m. Games, food, goodies. Visit Facebook event page for more information.
There’s another Halloween party Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lyons Center School, 1622 Mill St., town of Lyons.
Spooky cupcake decorating, crafts, costume contest, hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate are expected. A movie will be shown on a big screen. Visit the Town of Lyons-Halloween Activities Facebook page for more information.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School is having trunk or treat Oct. 31, noon to 1:30 p.m. Treats and games are at 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva.
Spooktacular Family Halloween Lake Tour is Oct. 31, noon to 2 p.m., at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Featuring tunes, magic and fun by Mr. Pickles, plus costume prizes, hot dogs, trick-or-treat goodies and more. Cost is $30 adults, $15 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
But what about pets that like to dress up for Halloween? Luckily, there’s a Halloween Costume Contest for Pets Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Pet Gourmet, 541 Kenosha St., Suite E, Walworth.
Bring a pet to the store for a picture to be voted on through Pet Gourmet’s Facebook page. Visitors receive free sample treat. Cider, donuts and coffee also available.
Terror outside & in the movies
This is the last weekend for two of the area’s spookiest attractions.
The Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn is Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29 to 31 — 6 p.m. to midnight for the hayride, 6 to 11 p.m. for the barn — at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way town of Lyons.
It’s not strictly for adults, but the kid-friendly rides last from 6 p.m. until about 7 p.m. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, 3 and younger free. For the barn, cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger. For more details, visit danpatchstables.com.
Walk of Terror is Oct. 29 and 30, 7 to 11 p.m., at 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. This year, the haunted house attraction is raising money for the East Troy Area Intergenerational Community Center. Tickets $15 for the full haunt experience, $30 for VIP Fast-Pass to skip the line. Visit thewalkofterror.com.
The fifth annual American Horrors Film Festival is Oct. 30 and 31 at Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons.
Various short and feature-length horror films are on the docket for the two-day festival, with tickets ranging from $20 per film screening to a full festival pass for $206.
While subject to change, the films expected to play Oct. 30 include “Valentine Crush,” “Malibu Horror Story,” and “The History of Metal & Horror,” a documentary featuring Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, John Carpenter and others.
The Oct. 31 schedule includes “Holes in the Sky,” “Sleep. Walk. Kill.” and “The Last Frankenstein.” To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the American Horrors Film Festival Facebook page.
Take the Boos & Brews Cruise Oct. 29 and 30, 7 to 9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Costume contest, prizes and a DJ. Adults only. Cost $35 per person. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Let’s party!
Looking for a good old-fashioned Halloween bash? Check out these events:
Howlween Bash — Oct. 30, 2 to 6 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St. Pumpkin painting, Halloween movies, candy, raffle baskets, face painting and a dog costume contest. Costume judging 4 p.m. Awards and raffle 4:30 p.m.
Halloween Bash — Oct. 30, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Pumpkin carving, scarecrow and costume contests, plus drink specials and live DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight. Scarecrows must be brought to Broken Spoke between Oct. 24 and 29, while pumpkins can be turned in between Oct. 27 and 29. Haunted happy hour 3 to 5 p.m. Call 262-295-8535 for details.
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Costumes and live music by Grateful Dead tribute act Head’s All Empty. Visit studiowinery.com for more details.
Monster Bash — Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, town of Delavan. Chef-attended pizza station from 7 to 8 p.m., live music by Mark, Gretch & Jen from 8 to 10 p.m., $100 costume contest and more. Tickets $20. Visit rosewoodwi.com.
Halloween Movie and Costume Party — Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Watch the 1982 film “Poltergeist” in the lakefront garden, then enjoy hors d’oeuvres, costume contest, dancing and more. Cost $25 per person, which includes a welcome cocktail. Call 262-248-4700 for tickets and more information.
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Costume contest with cash prizes, music, giveaways and raffles.
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Costumes, drink specials and music by DJ Jones. Visit thumbsuplakegeneva.com for more details.
DJ’s Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva. Music by DJ Joe. Costume contest 11 p.m. First drink free for anyone in costume.
Ghouls Night Out Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 9 p.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Costume contest, music by DJ Red Deville.
More events
Thursday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Oct. 30
Booo-k Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Lots of science fiction, plus other adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult items. Event is held in conjunction with Boo In The Bay.
Friday, Oct. 29
Harvest Time Hullabaloo 6 to 8 p.m., Turtle Creek Elementary School, 1235 Creek Road, Delavan. The school, Aram Public Library and Delavan Parks & Recreation present an evening of games, treats, crafts and more at this free event.
Wine 201 Taste & Talk 7 to 9 p.m., Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Wine 201, a new podcast, hosts a series kickoff event which includes a speed dating-style way to sample wines, interviews with people from the wine industry and more. Tickets $40. Visit Facebook event page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Wayne Issleb as President Ulysses S. Grant 7 p.m., Big Foot Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Issleb plays Grant, who narrates his most important life moments in this production. Advance tickets $25 adults, $5 youths. Visit bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com/grant for more details and to purchase tickets.
Friday Night Flicks 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. A horror double feature: 1968’s “Night of the Living Dead” and 1959’s “The House on Haunted Hill.” Free for Young Auditorium members, $3 for the general public. Visit uww.edu.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Autumn Fest noon to 5:30 p.m., Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. Ribs, vendors, music and refreshments in conjunction with Spooky City. At Autumn Fest, rib dinners will be sold for $10 each, drive-thru on Perkins Boulevard.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Pancake Breakfast 8 to 11 a.m., Whitewater Lions Clubhouse, N7462 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater. Drive-thru only for eggs, pancakes and sausage. Price: Freewill donation. Also Lions Club’s Roaring 50/50 Raffle. Tickets $15 each, or five for $20. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.
An Evening with Jeorge Holmes and Diva Montell 5 p.m., Baker House. Holmes and Montell — tenor and soprano vocalists, respectively — will perform standards and opera music throughout the evening while guests enjoy a four course meal. Cost $65 per person, reservations required. Two seatings available: 5 and 7:30 p.m. Visit Baker House’s Facebook page for more details.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Veterans Day event 10 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Boy Scout Troop 239 is putting on a program with music, flag retirement ceremony and a visit from State Sen. Steve Nass.