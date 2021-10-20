Happenings: Start the Halloween celebrations with these Lake Geneva area events

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Halloween starts early
The Halloween celebration looks to be kicking off this weekend with several local events, including the following.
Maxwell Mansion’s Annual Halloween Party is Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 7 p.m. Their self-described “ghoulish soiree” includes music, cocktails, the annual costume contest and pre-ordered charcuterie prepared by Chef Abel Rosas. Visit Maxwell’s Facebook page or staymaxwell.com for more details. The mansion is located at 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Spooktoberfest will end at Maxwell’s party, but the Club Scoot Jockeys ride begins Oct. 23 at Midwest Action Cycle, 2463 Vista Drive, Lake Geneva. A fully costumed group of scooter riders will leave around 1 p.m. Route will depend on the weather. Visit the Club Scoot Jockeys Facebook group for updates.
Halloween costumes are highly encouraged for those taking the Delavan Brew Walk Oct. 23, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., in downtown Delavan. Check-in opens 3 p.m. Those ages 21 and older can taste their way through the city’s beer celebration. Once you get your tasting passport and map, the goal becomes simply to sip, stroll and shop. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of the event, $15 for designated driver. Go to visitdelava.com to purchase tickets and for more details.
Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 24, 3 to 5 p.m., Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Treats, games and fun for the whole family. Call 262-248-6211 or visit genevalakesymca.org for more information.
Mysterious Creatures of Wisconsin with Chad Lewis Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 7 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library presents Zoom program on the Bigfoot of the North Woods, the vampire of Mineral Point and other Wisconsin legends. To register, go to lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/events.
More events
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Full Moon Hike and Bonfire 7 to 8:30 p.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Visit friendsofknc.org for details.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Black Out/Ghouls Are Out date, meaning guests can take the Walk and record their experiences with a night vision camera. Ghouls also roam the attraction freely, and it is likely they will follow guests. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com for more information.
Night Hikes & Stargazing 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Walk through the park and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy to the Observatory Deck, where Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) will have a telescope set up. Ages 11 to 15 suggested for this event. Registration required. Visit GLAS Facebook page for registration link and more details.
Friday, Oct. 22-Sunday, Oct. 24
Fall Colors Lake Tour 1 to 2:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. View the foliage along Delavan Lake from the Lake Lawn Queen while enjoying a cup of hot apple cider or a cocktail during this narrated tour. Cost $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Hybrid gallery/virtual art exhibition 2 to 4 p.m., Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, whitewaterarts.org. Whitewater Arts Alliance and UW-Whitewater’s Department of Art and Design collaboration features 21 pieces by eight artists, including an award-winning piece by UW-Whitewater alum Skylar J. Gabel. Viewer discretion advised.
Friday, Oct. 22-Saturday, Oct. 23
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn starts 6 p.m., Dan Patch Stables. Hayride: Kid-friendly rides until sundown, hours 6 p.m. to midnight, tickets $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, free for children under age 3. Hay Barn: Hours 6 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 per person, free for children age 5 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more details.
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com.
Saturday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 24
Family Fall Fest 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Richmond, Illinois. Businesses offering sales, treats and more. Visit event Facebook page for more details.
This is the last weekend of Harvest Fest at Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking, admission. Pony and hayrides, corn maze, laser tag, farmer’s market and apple picking. Activities have prices. For full list and more details, visit elegantfarmer.com.
“Fall Color” exhibit/artist open house for Martha Hayden noon to 5 p.m., 143 Prairie St., Sharon. Hayden’s paintings will be on display in her home/studio. Visit www.marthahayden.com for more information.
The Off The Square Players present “Nightfall with Poe” at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Performances are Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Production is a collection of Edgar Allan Poe stories and poems. Tickets $15. Production will benefit Friends of the East Troy Lions Public Library. Tickets at Zinn Mercantile, online at Brown Paper Tickets or call 262-441-0280.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Miles for SMILES and Breakfast in the Barn at SMILES, N2666 County Road K, Darien. Breakfast begins 8 a.m., the 5K walk-run starts 9 a.m. Also various other activities, including horse bingo, costume contest, Run With the Horses, pumpkin decorating contest, team obstacle course challenge and more. Visit www.smilestherapeuticriding.org for more information.
Ribbon-cutting for Waters Edge Event and Convention Venue 11:45 a.m., 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan. State Sen. Steve Nass, Walworth County Supervisor Ryan Simons and others expected to attend.
Town of Delavan’s Oktoberfest noon to 6 p.m., Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan. Food trucks, beer, crafts, contests with prizes and the Steve Meisner Band performing at 3 p.m. Visit www.dtownofdelavan.com for more details.
Fall Fest noon to 3 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Trunk-or-treat, inflatables, lunch, autumn crafts, haunted classroom, raffle baskets, costume parade, hayride and more. Tickets $3 per person, $10 per family. Visit the Genoa City Schools Facebook page for more information.
Herner’s Hideaway’s Fall Festival starts 2 p.m., 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Chili Cook-off & Dump 2 to 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Cost: $10 entry fee and all-you-can-eat. Meat Raffle starts 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Fundraiser for Bikes For Tikes, to help purchase bicycles for children for Christmas. Boone Creek performs after the raffle. Visit Herner’s Facebook page for details.
Ribbon cutting 2:30 p.m., Tower Park, 117 Park Place, Delavan.
Trunk or Treat 5:30 to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church and Child Development Center, 6000 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois. Games, free food, prizes and more. Call 815-678-3082 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Hoppin Hayride check-in 10:30 a.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Ride departs 11 a.m. to five local bars, with snacks after the ride. Fee $25, includes a drink to take on the ride. Sign up with bartenders. Limited spots available.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Jim Killian to present “Restoring and Providing Habitat for Birds and Other Wildlife” 7 p.m. during the Lakeland Audubon Society’s meeting at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Free to attend, open to the public.
Thursday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Oct. 30
Booo-k Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Lots of science fiction, plus other adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult items. Event is part of Boo In The Bay. For more about that event, see this week’s Resorter story on Halloween weekend activities.
Friday, Oct. 29
Harvest Time Hullabaloo 6 to 8 p.m., Turtle Creek Elementary School, 1235 Creek Road, Delavan. The school, Aram Public Library and Delavan Parks & Recreation present an evening of games, treats, crafts and more at this free event.
Wine 201 Taste & Talk 7 to 9 p.m., Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Wine 201, a new podcast, hosts a series kickoff event which includes a speed dating-style way to sample wines, interviews with people from the wine industry and more. Tickets $40. Visit Facebook event page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Wayne Issleb as President Ulysses S. Grant 7 p.m., Big Foot Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Issleb plays Grant, who narrates his most important life moments in this production. Advance tickets $25 adults, $5 youths. Visit bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com/grant for more details and to purchase tickets.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Autumn Fest noon to 5:30 p.m., Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. Ribs, vendors, music and refreshments in conjunction with Spooky City. For more about Spooky City, see story in this week’s Resorter about events happening Halloween weekend. At Autumn Fest, rib dinners will be sold for $10 each, drive-thru on Perkins Boulevard.
Fall Colors Lake Tour 1 to 2:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.