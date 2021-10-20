Happenings: Start the Halloween celebrations with these Lake Geneva area events

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Halloween starts early

The Halloween celebration looks to be kicking off this weekend with several local events, including the following.

Maxwell Mansion’s Annual Halloween Party is Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 7 p.m. Their self-described “ghoulish soiree” includes music, cocktails, the annual costume contest and pre-ordered charcuterie prepared by Chef Abel Rosas. Visit Maxwell’s Facebook page or staymaxwell.com for more details. The mansion is located at 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Spooktoberfest will end at Maxwell’s party, but the Club Scoot Jockeys ride begins Oct. 23 at Midwest Action Cycle, 2463 Vista Drive, Lake Geneva. A fully costumed group of scooter riders will leave around 1 p.m. Route will depend on the weather. Visit the Club Scoot Jockeys Facebook group for updates.