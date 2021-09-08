Happenings: Tacos, bluegrass & corn — three big events in Lake Geneva, Darien & East Troy

Sept. 12: Dance Academy of Mexico noon to 1 p.m.; chihuahua beauty contest 1 to 1:30 p.m.; piñata 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Dance Academy of Mexico 2 to 3 p.m.

For more about the live music at the event, see this week’s Live Music listing.

Taco Fest hours are Sept. 10, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ticket prices are cheaper before Sept. 10.

In advance, daily passes $10 per person, per day; $5 for children under age 12. Weekend passes $20 per person, $10 for children under 12.

On Sept. 10, daily pass prices are $15 per person, per day; $10 for children under age 12. Weekend passes are $30 per person, $15 for children under 12.

Free admission for children ages 5 and younger.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lgtacofest.com.

The event is sponsored by the city of Lake Geneva and organized by House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Happy 60th, Cornfest!

Also Sept. 10 to 12 is the 60th Annual Darien Cornfest, with most activities located in Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien.