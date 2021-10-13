Happenings: Take a fall lake cruise at Lake Geneva, Delavan

Saturday, Oct. 16

Walk the Lake for Kira Faith 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration and full lake walk start is 8 a.m. at Reid Park Pavilion, Fontana Boulevard, Fontana. Three different walks of various lengths along the Geneva Lake Shore Path. Bus for 10-mile walk leave 12:30 p.m. from pavilion to Lake Geneva. Three-mile fun walk starts 3 p.m. Hot dogs and snacks at Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn 4 to 6 p.m. Dinner at Chuck’s 6 to 8 p.m. Visit wgfrf.org for more information and to register.

The 16th Annual Elkhorn Oktoberfest 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn. See article in this week’s Resorter.

Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.

Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Chili Cookoff 11 a.m. check-in, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Tasting starts 12:30 p.m. Sample bowls sold for $1. In the cookoff, 80% of all entrance fees and bowl sales will go to the winner.