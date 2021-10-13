Happenings: Take a fall lake cruise at Lake Geneva, Delavan

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Autumn on the water
Who says you can’t take a lake cruise in the fall?
Here are a few cruises happening this month on Geneva Lake and Delavan Lake.
Get into the spirit of Halloween, experience fall colors and celebrate the season on the water by doing the following:
Poe at the Point — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Riviera dock, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva Cruise Line will take passengers across Geneva Lake to Black Point Estate & Gardens. There, guests will listen to dramatic readings of works by Master of the Macabre Edgar Allan Poe by historian/author Joshua Dubbert. What better way to celebrate Halloween?
Cost is $60 per person. Tours limited to 32 people. Reservations required. To purchase tickets, visit www.cruiselakegeneva.com. For more information, visit www.blackpointestate.org or call 262-248-1888.
Fall Colors Lake Tour — Oct. 16, 22, 23, 24 and 30; and Nov. 6, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
View the foliage along Delavan Lake from the Lake Lawn Queen while enjoying a cup of hot apple cider or a cocktail during this narrated tour.
Cost $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Enchanted Waters Boos Cruise — Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30, and Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Enjoy apple cider or a cocktail while listening to spooky stories during a tour of Delavan Lake.
Cost $27.50 adults, $12.50 children. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Boos & Brews Cruise — Oct. 29 and 30, 7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.
Adults-only cruise features a DJ, costume prizes and more. Cost $35 per person. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
More events
Thursday, Oct. 14-Saturday, Oct. 16
Frank Lyman Trunk Show Oct. 14, 2 to 8 p.m.; Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Get a sneak peak at Lyman’s new 2021 collection. Event features raffles, drawings, special offers, swag bag. Donation of $15 helps William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation’s efforts to fight cancer. Shows are in specific increments throughout each day. Visit cornerstoneshopandgallery.com to register and for full list of available times.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Black Out/Ghouls Are Out date, meaning guests can take the Walk and record their experiences with a night vision camera. Ghouls also roam the attraction freely, and it is likely they will follow guests. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com for more information.
Lake Geneva Ghost Walk Talk 6 to 7 p.m. Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program featuring the local chapter of American Ghost Walks. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Friday, Oct. 15-Sunday, Oct. 17
Whitewater Storytelling Festival. Activities at Cravath Lakefront Park; UW-Whitewater campus, Cultural Arts Center and Young Auditorium; and downtown Whitewater. Main stage storytelling at Cravath’s Amphitheater.
Campfire stories Oct. 15 at Cravath Lakefront Park Firepit. All ages session 5 to 6:30 p.m., adults only 7 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 16 schedule: Story Stroll & art exhibits all day downtown Whitewater and at UW-W campus and center; all ages storytelling sessions 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Children’s Activity Tent at Cravath Lakefront 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; workshops noon to 4 p.m.; local author readings 6 to 8 p.m.; and adult only storytelling sessions 7 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 17: Story Stroll & art exhibits 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit business.whitewaterchamber.com for more details.
Friday, Oct. 15-Saturday, Oct. 16
Rummage sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chapel On The Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Including antiques, household goods. Call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com for more information.
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn starts 6 p.m., Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Hayride: Kid-friendly rides until sundown, hours 6 p.m. to midnight, tickets $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, free for children under age 3. Hay Barn: Hours 6 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 per person, free for children age 5 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more details.
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com.
Saturday, Oct. 16-Sunday, Oct. 17
The Off The Square Players present “Nightfall with Poe” at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Performances are Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Production is a collection of Edgar Allan Poe stories and poems. Tickets $15. Production will benefit Friends of the East Troy Lions Public Library. Tickets at Zinn Mercantile, online at Brown Paper Tickets or call 262-441-0280.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Walk the Lake for Kira Faith 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration and full lake walk start is 8 a.m. at Reid Park Pavilion, Fontana Boulevard, Fontana. Three different walks of various lengths along the Geneva Lake Shore Path. Bus for 10-mile walk leave 12:30 p.m. from pavilion to Lake Geneva. Three-mile fun walk starts 3 p.m. Hot dogs and snacks at Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn 4 to 6 p.m. Dinner at Chuck’s 6 to 8 p.m. Visit wgfrf.org for more information and to register.
The 16th Annual Elkhorn Oktoberfest 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn. See article in this week’s Resorter.
Sordid and Scandalous Lake Geneva Walking Tour 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Riviera. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Oak Hill Cemetery Walking Tour 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost $15 per person. Purchase tickets at blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Chili Cookoff 11 a.m. check-in, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Tasting starts 12:30 p.m. Sample bowls sold for $1. In the cookoff, 80% of all entrance fees and bowl sales will go to the winner.
The Great Potato Pick-up 1 to 4 p.m., The Farmstead, W199 Highway 50, town of Bloomfield. Watch tractor dig potatoes, help pick them from the field, then learn how brussels sprouts grow and help snap them off the stalk. Drinks and snacks provided. Dress for working outdoors in the dirt.
Monday, Oct. 18
Walworth County Arts Council and Aram Public Library quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Featuring a guided art tour of work by local artists between 1895 and 1910, which is free and open to the public. Friends of the Arts awards and a donation to Aram will also be presented.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Bread Baking by Becca Barth of Good Oak Farmstead 6:30 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Learn about baking bread, taste samples. Call 262-275-5107 for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Black Out/Ghouls Are Out date, meaning guests can take the Walk and record their experiences with a night vision camera. Ghouls also roam the attraction freely, and it is likely they will follow guests. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com for more information.
Friday, Oct. 22-Saturday, Oct. 23
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn starts 6 p.m., Dan Patch Stables. Hayride: Kid-friendly rides until sundown, hours 6 p.m. to midnight, tickets $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, free for children under age 3. Hay Barn: Hours 6 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 per person, free for children age 5 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more details.
Walk of Terror 6 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy. Haunted house raising money for the East Troy Community Center. Prices: $15 full haunt experience, $30 VIP fast pass. Visit thewalkofterror.com.
Saturday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 24
The Off The Square Players present “Nightfall with Poe” at Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Performances are Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Production is a collection of Edgar Allan Poe stories and poems. Tickets $15. Production will benefit Friends of the East Troy Lions Public Library. Tickets at Zinn Mercantile, online at Brown Paper Tickets or call 262-441-0280.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Miles for SMILES and Breakfast in the Barn at SMILES, N2666 County Road K, Darien. Breakfast begins 8 a.m., the 5K walk-run starts 9 a.m. Also various other activities, including horse bingo, costume contest, Run With the Horses, pumpkin decorating contest, team obstacle course challenge and more. Visit www.smilestherapeuticriding.org for more information.
Fall Fest noon to 3 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Trunk-or-treat, inflatables, lunch, autumn crafts, haunted classroom, raffle baskets, costume parade, hayride and more. Tickets $3 per person, $10 per family. Visit the Genoa City Schools Facebook page for more information.
Herner’s Hideaway’s Fall Festival starts 2 p.m., 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Chili Cook-off & Dump 2 to 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Cost: $10 entry fee and all-you-can-eat. Meat Raffle starts 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Fundraiser for Bikes For Tikes, to help purchase bicycles for children for Christmas. Boone Creek performs after the raffle. Visit Herner’s Facebook page for details.