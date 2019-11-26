Happenings: The mystery of the Santa Cruise

Brush with Black Friday

Years ago, one Thanksgiving night, I had a taste for nachos.

I stopped at a big box store for cheese dip and tortilla chips and there was a strange tension in the air.

Near the electronics section, I discovered why.

At least 50 employees stood in a circle listening to a supervisor tell them what to do in a few hours, when the Black Friday sale would befall them.

The supervisor spoke the way a commanding officer would to an infantry unit before battle.

Wide-eyed employees listened quietly and intently as they were instructed to keep displays stocked at all costs.

Once the customers are let in, said the supervisor, there will be no time to think.

Employees were told to remember the policy on rain checks, which coupons would and would not be honored.

Now I possess no firsthand knowledge of what shopping at midnight on Black Friday is actually like, but I have seen videos of people tearing each other apart over toys, TVs and video games.