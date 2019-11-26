Happenings: The mystery of the Santa Cruise

Santa Claus is everywhere the next two weeks — having breakfast with kids, lighting Christmas trees at local resorts and area parades.
He’s even showing up for those who take a special boat ride from Geneva Lake to the North Pole.
One might assume the journey from Williams Bay to Saint Nick’s shoreline spot up north is long and cold, but not on the Santa Cruise.
The magical Christmas boat ride is heated, comfortable, and about a 40-minute round trip.
I’m not sure how the boat goes from Williams Bay to the North Pole in such a short time.
When I took the cruise last year, there was some talk about a “polar vortex” transporting us to Kris Kringle’s secret hideaway.
There are several lighted shoreline displays along the cruise that illustrate the story of the special journey.
In the end, Santa speaks to cruise passengers via microphone, announcing who has made his Nice List.
Last year, all the children on the cruise I took made the list.
This year’s Santa Cruises start Friday, Nov. 29.
Tours depart from Gage Marine/Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, every evening beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Santa Cruises run seven nights a week through Jan. 4, 2020. There are no tours Dec. 24 and 25.
Regular rates are $25 for adults, $23 seniors, $15 children and no charge for infants.
Prime time rates increase by $4 for adults, seniors and children.
Reservations are encouraged. Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com for more information.
More Santa
Over the next two weeks, there are numerous chances to see Santa Claus.
Here’s some of the events to catch Saint Nick this week:
Tree Lighting Ceremony: Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m., at Tower Park, 117 Park Place, Delavan. Caroling by the Delavan-Darien High School Choir with alumni. Santa Claus is expected to arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa: Saturdays and Sundays, starting Nov. 30. Event goes from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Ballroom of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for pricing and more information. Call 262-249-4788 to make reservations.
Breakfast with Santa: Nov. 30, seatings at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., at the Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Visit lakelawnresort.com for pricing and more information. Reservations required. Call Frontier at 262-725-9155.
Santa’s Lighting Up Fontana: Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the lobby of The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Santa Claus will light the Abbey’s Christmas tree. Call 800-709-1323 for event details.
Breakfast with Santa: Sundays, starting Dec. 1. Event is from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Cascades Ballroom of Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. No reservations required. Visit timberridgelodge.com for pricing and event details.
Bump ‘n Brunch with Santa: Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Crafted Americana in The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. A DJ spins holiday music as Santa Claus visits guests to hear their wish lists. Registration recommended. Call 262-249-3832.
Other happenings
The Williams Bay Enhancement Committee’s tree lighting ceremony is Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. Features music, s’mores, a bonfire and children’s activities, the event is at Edgewater Park, in Williams Bay.
Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Free admission.
“Running the Reds” book signing Nov. 30, from noon to 4 p.m., at Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Meet author Anne Morrissy, who wrote the book, which is about Geneva Lake’s own Water Safety Patrol.
Brush with Black Friday
Years ago, one Thanksgiving night, I had a taste for nachos.
I stopped at a big box store for cheese dip and tortilla chips and there was a strange tension in the air.
Near the electronics section, I discovered why.
At least 50 employees stood in a circle listening to a supervisor tell them what to do in a few hours, when the Black Friday sale would befall them.
The supervisor spoke the way a commanding officer would to an infantry unit before battle.
Wide-eyed employees listened quietly and intently as they were instructed to keep displays stocked at all costs.
Once the customers are let in, said the supervisor, there will be no time to think.
Employees were told to remember the policy on rain checks, which coupons would and would not be honored.
Now I possess no firsthand knowledge of what shopping at midnight on Black Friday is actually like, but I have seen videos of people tearing each other apart over toys, TVs and video games.
The supervisor’s speech made me wonder what it must be like to be one of the employees working Black Friday, what horrors they witness.
As I purchased my chips and cheese dip, the cashier asked if I was coming back for the Black Friday sale.
I told her I was not.
The cashier leaned forward. “You know,” she said, sensing my apprehension. “It’s not that bad.”
But how could I believe this when I saw the fear in the eyes of those employees back in the electronics section? When I heard the urgency in the supervisor’s voice? When I felt the fear of what’s to come when those storefront doors open at midnight?
As I ate my nachos at home that Thanksgiving night, it occurred to me that the real heroes of Black Friday aren’t the lucky shoppers who find the best deals.
It’s the store employees holding the front line.