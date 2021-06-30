Happenings: This weekend is the Williams Bay pancake day, Kishwauketoe 5K and more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Pancakes, bull riding and — oh yeah — it’s Fourth of July weekend!
Many firework displays and parades are scheduled in the area.
There’s also a run/walk at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, a pig roast at Champs Sports Bar & Grill and much more summertime fun slated for this week and next.
While some Fourth of July-related events appear below, see story in this week’s Resorter for more detailed information on fireworks displays in the area.
One of the earlier Independence Day celebrations is the East Troy Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July festival, or ETBT, which is Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to 3. Musical acts scheduled to play the event include Love Monkeys, Bella Cain and others. Cost $5 to enter festival grounds, for ages 12 and older. Also during the festival: World National Wristwrestling Association’s East Troy Fourth of July Festival Open July 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit the ETBT Facebook page for more details.
Whitewater’s 4th of July Festival is July 1 to 4, bringing a carnival, car show, Miss Whitewater pageant, parade and more into the city. The pageant is Friday, July 2, at 7 p.m. Car show is Saturday, July 3, 2 to 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk July 3 and 4. On July 4, the Whippet City Mile run starts at 11:30 a.m. Parade at noon. For more information, visit whitewater4th.com.
Go For Broke Barrel Racing 2021 July 2 to 4, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Various activities on the event schedule throughout each day, including the Professional Championship Bull Riders event July 2 and 3. Schedule and more details available at GoForBrokeProductions.com and on the fairgrounds’ Facebook page.
Independence Day Celebration July 2 through 4, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Family activities and games all weekend, plus a Luau Pig Roast Lawn Party July 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Ticketed event. Visit the Lake Lawn Resort Facebook page for more details.
Summer Celebration July 2, 5 to 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church and School, 415 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Cookout on the church lawn.
Free water ski show July 2, 6 to 7 p.m., Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn.
Williams Bay Pancake Day July 3, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. It’s the 50th annual event, hosted by Williams Bay Lions Club. Includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages. Cost: $5 for kids 10 and under, $8 for adults.
KNC 5K Run/Walk July 3, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Cost: $25. Proceeds go toward conservancy maintenance. Bib and shirt pick-up will begin at 7:15 a.m. Race starts 8 a.m. Registration must be completed online before the start of the event. Visit friendsofknc.org. Event starts at the 251 Elkhorn Road entrance, off Highway 67. Course follows the Kishwauketoe grass trails through the hills, woods and prairie.
The Browns Lake Venetian Fest July 3, Fischer County Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. A full day of events, starting with a 9 a.m. paddle excursion and ending with fireworks. Other activities include a boat parade, Aquaducks water ski show and live music by Almighty Vinyl. Also, food and beer tent in park. Free admission.
Meet and Greet with artist William Nelson July 3, noon, The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Next week
Beachside Authorfest Thursday through Saturday, July 8 to 10, Library Park, Lake Geneva. Over 40 authors expected to participate in meet-and-greet event. See article in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Pig roast to benefit American Legion Auxiliary’s Veterans Poppy Project July 8, 6 to 8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Dinner includes all the trimmings. Tickets $10 advance, $12 at the door.
Semper Running Half Marathon/2 Person Relay & 2.2 Mile Walk Saturday, July 10, from Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Shuttles start at 5:15 a.m. at Lake Geneva Middle School. Visit Semper Running Foundation’s Facebook page for full details and to purchase tickets. Cost ranges from $35 for the walk to $75 for the half-marathon.
Rock Central Meat Raffle Fundraiser July 10, 1 to 3 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Rock Central’s House Band to perform.
“Treasures in the Attic” performance by the Off The Square Players of East Troy July 10, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Ivan’s Backstage, 2093 Division St., East Troy. No admission but donations will be accepted. Funds to go to creating a new garden.
Jamie Sendt Memorial Golf Outing & Cornhole Tournament Sunday, July 11, Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Registration for both golf and cornhole starts 9 a.m. Events begin 10 a.m. Pulled pork and chicken dinner 2 p.m. For golf, tickets are $70 per player, $325 for teams of four. Cornhole is $40 per team. Visit Jamie Sendt Memorial Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.