Happenings: This weekend is the Williams Bay pancake day, Kishwauketoe 5K and more

This week

Pancakes, bull riding and — oh yeah — it’s Fourth of July weekend!

Many firework displays and parades are scheduled in the area.

There’s also a run/walk at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, a pig roast at Champs Sports Bar & Grill and much more summertime fun slated for this week and next.

While some Fourth of July-related events appear below, see story in this week’s Resorter for more detailed information on fireworks displays in the area.

One of the earlier Independence Day celebrations is the East Troy Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July festival, or ETBT, which is Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to 3. Musical acts scheduled to play the event include Love Monkeys, Bella Cain and others. Cost $5 to enter festival grounds, for ages 12 and older. Also during the festival: World National Wristwrestling Association’s East Troy Fourth of July Festival Open July 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit the ETBT Facebook page for more details.