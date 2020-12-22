Happenings: Trivia nights & Christmas lights

Four-course brunch available at Geneva ChopHouse, while full menus will be available at Grand Café and Ristorante Brissago. Seating times are at 11, 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., and at 1, 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. at the ChopHouse.

Brunch prices $65 ages 13 and older, $25 ages 6 to 12, $12 ages 3 to 5 and complimentary for ages 3 and younger with paying adult. Dinner at Grand Geneva restaurants is $35 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 6 to 12, $10 for ages 2 to 5 and complimentary for those younger than 2 with paying adult. Call 262-249-4788 for reservations. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menus and more details.

Free Community Christmas Dinner Friday, Dec. 25, from noon to 2 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington.

This year, there will be no indoor dining, but the church will provide deliveries, curbside pickup and drive-thru service. Deliveries will arrive between 11:30 and 12:30 p.m.

Call 262-723-6890 to reserve meals before Dec. 23. Visit the Plymouth UCC Facebook page for menu and other details.

Let there be lights