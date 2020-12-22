Happenings: Trivia nights & Christmas lights

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
Trivia Night
A growing number of trivia nights and tournaments have been cropping up in the area, including the following.
Eve of Christmas Disney Trivia Night Wednesday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Ugly Sweater Trivia with Dr. Fay Saturday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Event doubles as a contest for trivia and ugliest sweater.
Weekly Live Trivia Game Nights Tuesday, Dec. 29, 6:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Duesterbeck’s hosts the nights every Tuesday, and there is no cost to play.
Trivia Night Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Subjects range from music, movies and TV to sports, history and more.
Winter Trivia Tournament Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. The 10-week tournament began earlier this month. However, participants do not have to be in it to win weekly prizes.
New Year’s Eve Trivia Thursday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge. Focus is on Harry Potter trivia.
Christmas is upon us
Here is a listing of Christmas events, including everything from free community meals to elegant dining options.
The Grandview Restaurant has a special Christmas Eve menu. Dec. 24 hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. Located at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Visit thegrandviewrestaurant.com for details.
Journey to Jesus has participants navigating through Bethlehem to find Baby Jesus in a COVID-safe outdoor event at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Stations in the interactive Christmas activity will be open Dec. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Christmas Eve Dinner is 4:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 at Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Ct., in Geneva National, town of Geneva. Visit www.huntclubsteakhouse.com for menu. Reservations required. Call 262-245-7200.
Christmas Eve Prix Fixe Dinner is 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25 at 240 West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Prices start at $38, varying per dish. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
Frontier Christmas Dinner Dec. 24 and 25 at Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Hours 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 24, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Prices vary per entrée. Visit lakelawnresort.com for full menu and more details.
Christmas Brunch Dec. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240 West. Harborside brunch, a la carte menu. Visit the Abbey website for details.
Grand Yuletide Christmas Day Buffet Dec. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Frontier Restaurant. Adults $36.95, ages 4 to 12 $16.95, 3 and younger free. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com for more information.
The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Christmas Meal Friday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The drive-thru holiday meal will be served at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.
RSVP for delivery or carryout meals by Dec. 18 by calling 262-723-5788 or email kate@elkhornchamber.com.
Christmas Day Dining Dec. 25 at the restaurants of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Four-course brunch available at Geneva ChopHouse, while full menus will be available at Grand Café and Ristorante Brissago. Seating times are at 11, 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., and at 1, 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. at the ChopHouse.
Brunch prices $65 ages 13 and older, $25 ages 6 to 12, $12 ages 3 to 5 and complimentary for ages 3 and younger with paying adult. Dinner at Grand Geneva restaurants is $35 for ages 13 and older, $20 for ages 6 to 12, $10 for ages 2 to 5 and complimentary for those younger than 2 with paying adult. Call 262-249-4788 for reservations. Visit grandgeneva.com for full menus and more details.
Free Community Christmas Dinner Friday, Dec. 25, from noon to 2 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington.
This year, there will be no indoor dining, but the church will provide deliveries, curbside pickup and drive-thru service. Deliveries will arrive between 11:30 and 12:30 p.m.
Call 262-723-6890 to reserve meals before Dec. 23. Visit the Plymouth UCC Facebook page for menu and other details.
Let there be lights
Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 Parade of Trees exhibit features 28 decorated holiday trees, and the public can vote for which one they think should win a People’s Choice Award.
Trees are on display during normal museum hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays. The exhibit ends Jan. 5.
Located at 255 Mill St., the museum is not charging admission to children under 18 and active military members, but it is $8 for college students and seniors over 62, and $9 for adults.
Christmas in the Country features over 2 million lights along the entrance drive to Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Locals can also take Grand Geneva’s Gingerbread House Walk and indoor resort decorations during the season. The walk is open daily to guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locals can experience it Sundays through Thursdays until Dec. 29.
Racine Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights is Wednesdays through Sundays. The drive-through light display includes a seven-section waterfall. Admission is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit racinezoo.org for more details.