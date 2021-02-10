Happenings: Valentine's Day & Mardi Gras

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The bad news this week is that it is supposed to be very, very cold. The good news is that means the 11 snow sculptures from this past weekend’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition should last all week.
With Valentine’s weekend here, it’s the perfect time to grab your other half, take a quick stroll downtown, then check out some of the other area shops and restaurants offering Valentine’s Day specials.
The sculptures will remain standing in front of the Lake Geneva Rivera and at Flat Iron Park as long as the weather allows.
Valentine’s Day
Once in town there are several options for a way to celebrate with that special someone.
Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Dinner Friday, Feb. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Four-course, Nepalese meal from culinary team Cheel. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for more details.
Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12 to 14, 5 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. See lakelawnresort.com for full menu. All-you-can-eat prime rib special Feb. 13. Call 262-725-9155 or visit LakeLawnResort.com/Frontier to reserve a table.
Live music is set at Frontier throughout the event, from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12 is That SAX Guy, Feb. 13 is Ed Chapman and Caryn, and Feb. 14 is Terry Sweet.
There is also live music from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Lawn’s Lookout Bar. Feb. 12 is Bill Fick, Feb. 13 Kevin Kennedy, and Feb. 14 Jon and Brandon Dawley.
The Something Sweet For Your Sweetie Market is Feb. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Floral arrangements, chocolates, wine tasting and more. Visit the Bottle Shop Facebook page for more details.
Valentine’s Day Carriage Rides Feb. 13, every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, 2894 Main St., East Troy. Cost is $60 per ride, which lasts about 20 to 25 minutes. Reservations recommended. Call 262-374-2788 or email quartercrossover202@gmail.com.
Sweetheart’s Swing Dance Sessions and Open Swing Feb. 14, 4 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. Take lessons at 4, 5 or 6 p.m. Cost: $40. Open floor from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for more details.
Valentine’s Day Specials Feb. 14, 5 to 9 p.m., The Grandview at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Visit genevainn.com for full menu and more details.
Valentine’s Day Dinner Feb. 14, 5 to 10 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $45 per person. Visit the Abbey or 240 West Facebook pages for more details, including menu.
Other happenings
Weekly Trivia Nights Thursdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Free, weekly prizes.
Thursday Family Game Nights Feb. 11 and 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Different game each night. Visit Duesterbeck’s Facebook page for details.
The Abbey Resort’s Galentine’s Day Celebration is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12 and 13. Yoga, crafts, cocktail making, bonfires and more throughout the two-day event. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
2021 Polar Plunge Choose Your Own Adventure is Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. In support of Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes, participants can sled at The Mountain Top or participate in a different “adventure.” Visit polarplungewi.org for more information.
Rock Central’s Meat Raffle Fundraiser is Feb. 13, at the End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Event is from 1 to 3 p.m. The House Band will perform. Half of proceeds go to Rock Central, a nonprofit community music school.
February Meat Raffle Feb. 13, 2 p.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.
Mardi Gras Celebration Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, at Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. New Orleans jazz band Sinful Saints plays Feb. 13, with Cajun dishes to be served and other specials. Starts at 5 p.m. On Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a New Orleans jazz brunch with live music, Gulf Coast shrimp and more. Visit Broken Spoke’s Facebook page for more details.
Trivia Night Tuesday, Feb. 16, 7 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Free, live-hosted, with nightly prizes. Visit ridge lakegeneva.com/trivia-night for more details.
Comedy Night Saturday, Feb. 20, at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Hour-long shows start at 6 and 8 p.m. Four comedians on stage each show. Tickets $25, plus tax. Guests over age 21 can attend. Visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for more information.
Mardi Gras Party Feb. 20, 7 to 10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield. Featuring music by Wapatui.
Tickets available for the Ice Princess Brunch Sunday, Feb. 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Tickets $42 adults, $28 ages 5 to 10, complimentary for ages 4 and younger. Purchase online at www.eventbrite.com/e/ice-princess-brunch-tickets-133251764615.
The 13th Annual Lakes Area Bridal Fair is Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Numerous vendors are expected, along with door prizes, wine tasting and sampling of appetizers, cakes and other sweets. Tickets $5 in advance at www.evergreengolf.com, or $8 at the door. See article in this week’s Resorter for more.