Happenings: Valentine's Day & Mardi Gras

The bad news this week is that it is supposed to be very, very cold. The good news is that means the 11 snow sculptures from this past weekend’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition should last all week.

With Valentine’s weekend here, it’s the perfect time to grab your other half, take a quick stroll downtown, then check out some of the other area shops and restaurants offering Valentine’s Day specials.

The sculptures will remain standing in front of the Lake Geneva Rivera and at Flat Iron Park as long as the weather allows.

Valentine’s Day

Once in town there are several options for a way to celebrate with that special someone.

Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Dinner Friday, Feb. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Four-course, Nepalese meal from culinary team Cheel. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for more details.