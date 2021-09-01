Happenings: Walworth County Fair runs Sept. 1-6

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Fun for all ages across nearly 100 acres, the 172nd Walworth County Fair returns Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 6, at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The fair features contests, races, animal shows, demolition derbies, three stages worth of live music, carnival rides and various arts and crafts, food and refreshment vendors.
Entertainers will be performing throughout the five-day run of the fair.
There’s also Kiddieland, which contains the Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop; numerous animal and agriculture-related events throughout the fairgrounds; and demonstrations at the Historic Log Cabin.
Below are the evening Grandstand events each day of the fair.
Sept. 1 — Flat Track Motorcycle Races, 7 p.m. Tickets $5 each.
Sept. 2 — Pro Tractor & Truck Pulls, 7 p.m. Tickets $5 each.
Sept. 3 — All Star Monster Trucks, meet & greet with rides 6 p.m., event 7 p.m. Tickets $10 each.
Sept. 4 — Justin Moore performs at 7:30 p.m. See this week’s Live Music listing for more details.
Sept. 5 — for KING & COUNTRY plays at 7:30 p.m. More details are in this week’s Live Music listing.
Sept. 6 — Demolition derbies at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets $10 each.
There are also numerous free events and activities, with no cost to enjoy anything at the Park or North Hall House of Music stages.
The Barnyard Adventure Stage and Agricultural Education Areas are also free, including entertainment by Magic Mike the Magician, The Ninja Experience and Nature Nick’s Animal Adventure.
More free events include the draft horse pulls, open horse shows, the kids pedal tractor pulls, Log Cabin demos, the Walworth County Idol shows, harness horse racing, the 2021 Pride on Display Contest and entry into the 2021 Junior Class Competitive and Open Class Exhibit areas.
Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.
For information on other musicians performing at the fair, see this week’s Live Music listing.
More events
Thursday, Sept. 2
The Lake Geneva Film Club hosts a screening of the 1980 R-rated comedy “Caddyshack” at 8 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 to enter. Donations benefit Never Say Never Playland.
Friday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day Weekend Cookout & Lawn Party at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
While there are numerous recreational activities scheduled for resort guests throughout the weekend, the Pig Roast Cookout Buffet Sunday, Sept. 5, is open to resort guests and day visitors. Cookout is from 4 to 7 p.m., outside the Great Room. In case of inclement weather, cookout will move to the Geneva Room. Games plus live music by Beaux Band. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Twin Lakes Legion Post 544 Open House & BBQ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Second annual event in which veterans eat for free.
Domaine Carneros Bubbly Lunch noon, Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, town of Geneva. Experience sumptuous bubbles by Domaine Carneros paired with chef’s homemade creations in a three-course meal. Cost $50 per person. Reservations required. Call 262-245-7200. Visit huntclubsteakhouse.com to see the menu.
Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 12
Taco Fest Lake Geneva 2021, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Taco cookoff, live music and performances from authentic Mexican and Hispanic entertainers, family activities and more. Hours Sept. 10, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily tickets $10 per person, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Weekend passes $20 per person, $10 for ages 12 and young. New event by the city of Lake Geneva, House of Music and the Regional News. Visit lghom.com to purchase ticket and for more information.
60th Annual Darien Cornfest, Darien West Park. Numerous activities, including carnival rides, free sweet corn 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12, Hammerschlagn — a German game where contestants try to hammer a nail into a stump — and crafts and merchandise.
Sept. 10 event schedule: Co-ed softball 6 p.m. Allen’s Grove Band performs from 7 to 11 p.m. Fireworks 9 p.m. Sept. 11 schedule: DDSAB Breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Darien Women’s Club Carmel Apple Delights 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament noon. Jess Piano performs noon to 3 p.m. Mini-rod Tractor Pull 12:30 p.m. Cherry Pie performs 7 to 11 p.m. Also 32-team softball tournament, volleyball and horseshoes tournaments, bingo. Sept. 12: Darien Women’s Club Carmel Apple Delights 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Liberty Bike Ride 11:15 a.m. Downtown Darien parade noon. The Big Corn Shell-out 3 p.m. Raffle drawing 4 p.m. Also men’s softball and horseshoe tournaments, bingo. Visit dariencornfest.us or the Darien Cornfest Facebook page for updates.
28th Annual Barrel Blitz, Walworth County Fairgrounds. Numerous barrel races, plus dog race the evening of Saturday, Sept. 11. Cash and awards for racers. Visit the Facebook event page for details.
Saturday, Sept. 11-Sunday, Sept. 12
East Troy Bluegrass Festival 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days, East Troy’s village square. Musician lineup for Sept. 11: Open stage for bands, duos and trios 10 a.m. Red Star Express, 11 a.m. The Honey Goats noon. Bubbly Creek Bluegrass 1 p.m. Band scramble 2 p.m. The Siegmann Family 3 p.m. The Alex Leach Band 4 p.m. River Valley Rangers play after show at East Troy Brewery from 6 to 9 p.m. Lineup for Sept. 12: Gospel Service featuring Noah and Anna Siegmann Family 10 a.m. Banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle contests 11:30 a.m. Genesee Ridge Bluegrass Band 1 p.m. Bluegrass Express 2 p.m. Milkhouse Radio 3 p.m. Appalachian Road Show 4 p.m. Weekend wristbands $10. Ages 15 and younger free admission. Visit easttroy.org or the festival’s Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, Sept. 11
1st Annual Bee Festival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., N3252 Highway H, town of Geneva. Rick Salmann will give an educational presentation, plus children’s activities are part of the fun at this celebration of the honey bee. Visit Geneva Outdoor Market Facebook page for updates.
Move For a Cause 2021 10 a.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Annual 1-mile and 5K fundraiser for Inspiration Ministries. Check-in 9 a.m. at Inspired, 883 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. To make pledges or for more details, visit the event Facebook page or inspirationministries.org.
Sarah Combs benefit starts 11 a.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. Raffles, dunk tank, bingo and more. Proceeds to help Combs, who was in a motorcycle accident. Visit Spoondogger’s Facebook page for more information.
The Lights Fest 4 p.m., Country Thunder grounds, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. Live music, food trucks and the highlight — literally — is when event participants ignite their Tiki torches and set their personalized sky lanterns to fly in the air. Tickets $46 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4 to 12. Visit The Lights Facebook page for more details.