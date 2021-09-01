Happenings: Walworth County Fair runs Sept. 1-6

Friday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 6

Labor Day Weekend Cookout & Lawn Party at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

While there are numerous recreational activities scheduled for resort guests throughout the weekend, the Pig Roast Cookout Buffet Sunday, Sept. 5, is open to resort guests and day visitors. Cookout is from 4 to 7 p.m., outside the Great Room. In case of inclement weather, cookout will move to the Geneva Room. Games plus live music by Beaux Band. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Twin Lakes Legion Post 544 Open House & BBQ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Second annual event in which veterans eat for free.

Domaine Carneros Bubbly Lunch noon, Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Court, town of Geneva. Experience sumptuous bubbles by Domaine Carneros paired with chef’s homemade creations in a three-course meal. Cost $50 per person. Reservations required. Call 262-245-7200. Visit huntclubsteakhouse.com to see the menu.

Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 12