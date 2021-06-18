Happenings: What is going on around Lake Geneva this weekend?

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Summer Kick Off Party is Thursday, June 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Event includes taco platter dinner, 50/50 raffles and live music by Big Al Wetzel & Jimbo.
Visit Jaycees’ Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Saturday, June 19, is a big day for events throughout the area.
Kick things off with the 44th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, from 6 to 10:30 a.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Menu includes pancakes, deluxe scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages and more.
Activities include a craft fair, exhibits, entertainment, the ninth annual Coffee Cake Contest and a free ride to the Schmaling Farm.
Tickets $10. Free for children ages 5 and younger. Purchase at Lake Geneva Country Meats and various locations in Burlington, Clinton, Darien, Delavan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Walworth, Whitewater and Williams Bay.
Visit the bureau’s Facebook page for more information.
Also on June 19 are the following events:
Pat Heintzelman Watercolors Fine Art Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., N1529 Wildwood Road, town of Linn. Outdoor event.
Brick Street Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on East Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Live entertainment, craft and vendor fair, food trucks, children’s activities and more at the event by Visit Delavan and Delevan Connect Communities.
The Third Annual Raise the Paddles Kayak & Canoe Run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverview Park, Lyons. Guests can take a kayak or canoe trip down the White River during the Lyons For A Better Neighborhood fundraiser for community improvement. Registration from 11 a.m. to noon. Cost $20 per person, which includes access to the walking taco bar, soda and one waterproof phone case. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Food will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Ten kayaks will be available to rent, at $25 per day. To register online and for more details, visit the Lyons For A Better Neighborhood Facebook page.
Haverly + Co. grand opening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New pop-up storefront is located off the patio of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit Haverly + Co. Facebook page for more details.
Beer Barons of Lake Geneva is from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Black Point Estate and Gardens and on Geneva Lake. Tour the historic Black Point site while learning about the history of beer barons who vacationed in the area. Lake Geneva Cruise Line tour starts at the Riviera in Lake Geneva. Event includes beer tastings, snacks and a souvenir mug. Cost $68 per person, $66 for seniors. Visit cruiselakegeneva.com and blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more information.
The Off The Square Players present “Treasures in the Attic” 2 p.m. at Ivan’s Backstage, 2092 Division St., East Troy. The show will be a collection of well-known scenes and monologues from popular comedies, dramas and classics. No admission fee, but donations will be accepted to support local community organizations. Also will be performed Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Burlington Juneteenth Rally 2 to 8 p.m., Echo Lake Park, Burlington. Event is free, family-friendly, featuring live music, dance and comedy performances, guest speakers, raffles and food. Visit BCD Racism Facebook page for more details.
Legends and Landmarks of Lake Geneva Walking Tour is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. throughout Lake Geneva, starting at the Riviera. Take a 1.5-mile guided tour through the city’s Maple Park District, learn about famous architects and other aspects of local history. Cost $10 per person. Call 608-264-4848 or email boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org for more information.
Other events:
Elkhorn Monster Truck Chaos 2021 Sunday, June 20, 6 to 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds. Features various monster truck fun for all ages. Ticket prices start at $15 for ages 3 to 12, $20 for adults. Visit the fairgrounds’ Facebook page for more details.
Jazzercise Lake Geneva starts Monday, June 21, at Broadway Academy of Art & Dance, 709 W. Main St., third floor, Lake Geneva. Fitness program offers group classes for all levels. Visit Jazzercise Lake Geneva’s Facebook page for pricing and more information.
Night Sky Viewing Tuesday, June 22, 9 to 10 p.m., Library Park, Lake Geneva. View celestial objects visible during nighttime through a telescope. Presented by Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) and the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Picnic in the Park Wednesday, June 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection event includes a special feature on summer gardening tips, music by Barb Heath and “A Girl, A Diner and A Destiny” by Eileen Smith. Lunch includes sloppy joes, chips and cookies for $10. Make reservations by emailing Linda at lakegenevaareacwc@gmail.com, or by calling Carol at 262-245-6659 or Sandy at 262-607-6274.
Pork Chop Cookout June 23, 4 to 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Drive-thru event, with outdoor picnic tables optional. Tickets available at retailers throughout the area — $13 advance, $15 at the gate. Meals include two grilled boneless pork chops and sides. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for details.
Next weekend
Free water ski show on Elkhorn Lake by Southern Wakes United Water Ski Show Team Friday, June 25, 6 to 7 p.m., Babe Mann Park.
The Art of Triangulador exhibit wraps up Friday, June 25, at Roberta’s Art Gallery, University Center Room 158, 190 Hamilton Green Way, Whitewater. Exhibit features Liubov Szwako, a.k.a. Triangulador, uses spray acrylic enamel and oil paint to create abstract, colorful paintings. Call 262-472-3193 or email ucart@uww.edu for more information.
Movies Under The Stars Friday, June 25, dusk, Fontana Beach, Fontana. Cost is $1. Movie: “Iron Man.”
Hunter’s Second Annual Golf Outing June 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd St., Delavan. Tickets $100 per golfer, $25 for dinner guests. Fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, two drink tickets, free T-shirt, breakfast, dinner and entertainment. Visit Hunter’s Auto Service Facebook page for more information.
On Sunday, June 27, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market returns at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 500 vendors are expected. Visit elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more details.