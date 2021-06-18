Happenings: What is going on around Lake Geneva this weekend?

The Third Annual Raise the Paddles Kayak & Canoe Run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverview Park, Lyons. Guests can take a kayak or canoe trip down the White River during the Lyons For A Better Neighborhood fundraiser for community improvement. Registration from 11 a.m. to noon. Cost $20 per person, which includes access to the walking taco bar, soda and one waterproof phone case. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Food will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Ten kayaks will be available to rent, at $25 per day. To register online and for more details, visit the Lyons For A Better Neighborhood Facebook page.