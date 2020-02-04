Happenings: When two great tastes collide

Chocolate goes great with everything. So does coffee.
But what happens when chocolate goes with coffee? I imagine the results are spectacular.
Let’s find out Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Chocolate and Coffee Pairing with Anderson’s Candy Shop at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Anderson’s has been making sweet treats for over 100 years.
Located at 10301 Main St., Richmond, Illinois, the shop is known nationwide for its handmade chocolates, selling traditional boxed assortments that include creams, caramels, nuts and fruits.
The shop has remained in the Anderson family for five generations.
As for Avant, it seems as if the cafe started by combining two great things — coffee being one of them.
According to the Avant website, a cyclist experienced a flat tire while riding through Lake Geneva.
The cyclist wandered through town, looking for a bike shop.
As his bike was being repaired, the cyclist stopped at a coffee shop and gazed out the window at other cyclists.
This is how the idea for Avant came about, as a place where cyclists could sit back and enjoy a hot cup of coffee.
With the impending combination of coffee and chocolate, who knows what can happen?
The event at Avant is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater happenings
This month’s production by the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild is “Almost, Maine.”
Performances are Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 12 and 14, at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The Feb. 12 show starts at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 14, it begins at 10 a.m.
The highly acclaimed play consists of individual short plays exploring themes of love and loss in the fictional community of Almost, Maine.
Although there is no charge to attend, donations are welcomed. Proceeds from each guild show go to a charity. This month, the guild will help AVERYday Ministries.
Badger High School Theater Department’s winter play is “Place and Time.”
The department will perform the play Feb. 13 through 15 at 7 p.m. in the Badger Recital Hall, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.
The play is a combination of two separate one-act plays.
The first act occurs on a dock at a lake, exploring how a place can affect people.
The second act is set on the same dock, but explores the effects of time as the audience watches high school students of the Class of 1997 on their prom night, then at their 10-, 25-, 40- and 65-year class reunions.
Tickets on sale for $5 each, all ages. Seating limited to 180 seats a night.
Other happenings
CBD 101 was Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Information about CBD oil from Laura Lepeska.
The Truth Behind the Novel “Black Point” was Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Chris Brookes explored how author Jerome Burke’s novel merged fictional characters with actual people and places.
Salon Night Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Local beauty salons Organic Cuts, Olive Grace Collective and Jasmine Salon and Spa instruct on how to do braids, tame tangles and more for children’s hair.
Naughty Co-ed Bingo Feb. 6, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. Co-sponored by Pure Romance. $25 for five games or $10 per game, plus 50/50 cash raffle.
Steak and Lobster Meat Raffle Friday, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 332 Fellows Bar and Grill, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Over 50 prizes, all steak and lobster. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for 20. Visit 332 Fellows Bar and Grill’s Facebook page for more details.
Be a guest at the Third Annual Princess Tea Party Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Light magical snacks, cake, princess juice, tea and coffee will be served. Participants can dress as a princess or in their best dress. Also games and appearances by Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and more characters. Tickets $5 per person. Visit www.trinityfamilychurch.com or call 262-279-3052 for details.
Paint Party with Suzy is Feb. 8, 2 to 5 p.m., at Avant Cycle Cafe. Step-by-step instruction for two hours at bicycle-themed paint party. $35 fee, includes canvas, paint, use of brushes, aprons and easels.
Alyssa’s Fight Against Breast Cancer Meat Raffle Fundraiser is Feb. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m., at The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Meat from Best Bargains and Whittingham Meats will be up for raffle. Dress in pink for a free raffle ticket.
Casino Night is Feb. 8, from 6 to 11:30 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Parish, 1540 Mill St., Lyons. Play blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots. Admission is $25, includes appetizers. Also auctions and raffles. Theme is “out of this world.” Dress as aliens, astronauts or sci-fi characters to get extra casino cash.
Design a serving tray table at a workshop Sunday, Feb. 9, at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Participants can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, beer or soda. Visit The Bottle Shop’s Facebook page for details.
Swing Dancers of Lake Geneva has its Tuesday Night Swing Dance Feb. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Beginner swing lesson is from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Social dancing 8 to 10 p.m. Cover charge $5. Free parking in downtown Lake Geneva.