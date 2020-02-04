Happenings: When two great tastes collide

Chocolate goes great with everything. So does coffee.

But what happens when chocolate goes with coffee? I imagine the results are spectacular.

Let’s find out Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Chocolate and Coffee Pairing with Anderson’s Candy Shop at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Anderson’s has been making sweet treats for over 100 years.

Located at 10301 Main St., Richmond, Illinois, the shop is known nationwide for its handmade chocolates, selling traditional boxed assortments that include creams, caramels, nuts and fruits.

The shop has remained in the Anderson family for five generations.

As for Avant, it seems as if the cafe started by combining two great things — coffee being one of them.

According to the Avant website, a cyclist experienced a flat tire while riding through Lake Geneva.

The cyclist wandered through town, looking for a bike shop.

As his bike was being repaired, the cyclist stopped at a coffee shop and gazed out the window at other cyclists.