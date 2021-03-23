Happenings: Wildlife sanctuary tour, kids hike & Lord of the Rings trivia

Book signing with Nancy Jo Nelson, author of “Lessons from the Ledge,” March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Valley of the Kings Tour March 27, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat, W7593 Town Hall Road, Sharon. Tour the private sanctuary, which houses lions, tigers, wolves and more. Cost $15 per participant. Visit bigfootrecreation.org for details.

Comedy Night March 27, 6 and 8 p.m., Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Four comics performing at both shows. Cost $25 for show, includes drink. Limited seating. Call 262-348-9463 or visit thebottleshoplakegeneva.com for tickets and more information.

Wine Pairing Dinner March 27, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Maxwell, The Cheel and Vie de Vin team up to bring guests a four-course Nepalese meal, featuring a new estate wine for each course. Tickets $160, must be 21 or older. Visit Maxwell’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.