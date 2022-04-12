Hear jazz, choir music & more at UW-Whitewater concerts in April

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater has five concerts from Tuesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 24.

The Jazz II Ensemble plays April 19 at 7:30 p.m. The spring concert for the Jazz I Ensemble is Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Sonict Ensemble performs Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.

There are two concerts Sunday, April 24. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will play April 24 at 3 p.m. The Meistersingers, Singing Sirens and Concert Choir performance is April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

All shows are in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater; and the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The Jazz I and II ensembles, the Sonict Ensemble and the Meistersingers, Singing Sirens and Concert Choir concerts are all in the Light Recital Hall at Greenhill.

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform at Young Auditorium.

Jazz II Ensemble is a student group directed by Bradley Townsend. It will play tunes that vary in styles, from the sounds of Wayne Shorter to the gospel/blues of Charles Mingus, plus a hip-hop shuffle by Ike Sturm.

Jazz I Ensemble is a student group directed by Dr. Michael Hackett, featuring Milwaukee trumpeter and former UW-Whitewater student Eric Jacobson. The ensemble will perform works by Horace Silver, Matt Harris, Charles Mingus and more. Jacobson will perform a solo on “April in Paris” by Vernon Duke/E.Y. Harburg; “Sail Away” by Tom Harrell; and “The Red Snapper” by Bobby Shew.

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble is directed by Dr. Glenn Hayes. As part of the Earth Month 2022 events, Steve Bryant’s “The Automatic Earth” for wind ensemble and electronics will be performed in Young Auditorium. The composition addresses the ongoing climate catastrophe and evokes the psychological effect of the impending disruptive change to our entire way of living on the planet, even under a best-case scenario.

Other compositions include, Kataoka’s “Amenominakanushi—Father of the Universe,” Iannaccone’s “After a Gentle Rain,” and Meechan’s “Song of Hope,” featuring trumpet soloist Dr. Matthew Onstad. Students from the Department of Environmental Sciences and UW-Whitewater Sustainability will be in the lobby before and after the concert to share information with concert attendees.

The Meistersingers, Singing Sirens and Concert Choir will present a spring concert.

Tickets for the concerts are $9 adults, $8 for those over age 65 and younger than 18.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are suggested for anyone attending events in the Greenhill Center of the Arts and the Young Auditorium.

Beyond the five ticketed events happening this month in the Department of Music, there are a multitude of free events. For a full lineup, go to uww.edu/coac/events.