Hear tributes to Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel and more this spring at Belfry Music Theatre

DELAVAN — Musicians paying tribute to some of the biggest names in rock, pop and folk are playing this spring at Belfry Music Theatre.

Located at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, the live music venue recently announced a six-show spring concert season, featuring the music of the Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel and Linda Ronstadt.

Kicking off the series March 25 and 26 are Night Fever, which aims to capture the full history of the Bee Gees repertoire.

The all Canadian cast of performers has toured the last 10 years, stopping everywhere from Russia to Disneyland.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel return to the Belfry for shows April 22 and 23.

The duo will take the audience through the early days of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, up through their songs as a hit-making duo and the best of Simon's solo career.

Tristan McIntosh, a finalist in 2016 on "American Idol," leads the Linda Ronstadt Experience, which performs May 20 and 21.

Expect to hear everything from Ronstadt's days with The Stone Poneys to her country rock sound in the 1970s and her new wave-leaning hits from the 80s.

Belfry will release its full 2022 concert season schedule March 1.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, tickets sales opened to Belfry members only for the spring concert shows. General public sales open Friday, Feb. 18.

Tickets range from $58 to $76.

All concerts start at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

