Help scientists by doing Backyard Bird Count

LAKE GENEVA — It’s safe, family-friendly and does not even require one to leave the confines of their own home.

The Great Backyard Bird Count 2021 is Saturday through Monday, Feb. 12 to 15.

Scientists and bird-lovers all over the world depend on the information collected from participants in the annual Backyard Bird Count.

It can take as little as 15 minutes of watching the birds in one’s backyard, figuring out what birds they are, and then uploading the information into a database.

Participants should make their best estimate of how many birds they saw of each species. Instructions are posted at www.birdcount.org. Links to free online bird guides are also on the site.

This effort is spearheaded by the National Audubon Society and the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology. It is locally supported by the Lakeland Audubon Society and the City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee.

People can also post bird pictures on the Lake Geneva Bird City Facebook page. Bird puzzles and more information for young citizen bird scientists is also available on the page.