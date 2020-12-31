Here are the best underground albums of 2020

There are many more musicians out there than the ones on record shelves in big box stores.

As such, there is a great deal of underheard and underappreciated music — and much of it is on Bandcamp.

Founded in 2008, the music company has made it easier than ever for independent musicians to release their music and find an audience.

Artists can simply create an account on Bandcamp, then upload and sell their releases. Recently, the site also debuted a live streaming program where artists can sell tickets to their own virtual shows.

To help musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bandcamp waived its revenue shares several times this year during "Bandcamp Fridays."

The company reports that, since the pandemic began, fans purchased over $75 million in music and merchandise directly from artists and labels.

This is not surprising, given that it was an outstanding year for music.

Below are some of my favorites from 2020, a mostly mellow blend of albums that deserve wider recognition in the areas of ambient, folk, rock, jazz and experimental music.

Golden Brown, "Flora and Fauna of the Uncanny Valley" (self-released)