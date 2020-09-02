Hidden treasure: A look at Lake Geneva's own European oasis

Even without a breeze to sweep away the summer heat, the wine and laughter flowed freely during lunchtime on the patio at The Bottle Shop.

Technically located in downtown Lake Geneva, just across from the Samuel Donian Wetland Preserve overlooking White River, the wine shop offers an oasis with a European flair on its patio.

“It’s amazing how many people don’t know that we’re here,” said owner Beth Tumas.

Past the iron fence, two tables are visible on the patio, which actually runs the length of the back of the shop where another 21 tables sit among numerous plantings and a couple trees.

It was a pleasant discovery for Becky Kirchner, who is an agent for a real estate firm that has an office less than a block away from The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.

She confessed she has fallen in love with the place.

“I clearly won’t come here when I’m working,” she said, “but I will be here after work from now on.”

Tumas said she hears it a lot — from people who wander off the beaten path into her store, discover the patio and sit outside to enjoy games, live music, and of course, the beverage of their choice.