Higgins Gerber top 2021 sales associate at Shorewest in Lake Geneva

Dorothy Higgins Gerber was named top sales associate in the Shorewest, REALTORS® Lake Geneva Office.

In 2021, Dorothy had the office-leading total of $7.4 million in sales. She also was a member of the Shorewest Executive Club, ranked as a National Sales Leader and celebrated her 15-year anniversary with Shorewest, REALTORS®.

"I am so grateful for the loyal buyers and sellers who place their trust in me to serve their real estate needs,” said Dorothy Higgins Gerber. “There are many realtors to choose from in our Walworth County area so it's a privilege not to be taken lightly when a client chooses you. Shorewest is a great company to work for, and I appreciate this recognition as I enter my 16th year helping clients navigate the buying and selling process!"

The Lake Geneva office is home to 28 sales associates. To join the team, contact Sales Director, Kathy Baumbach, at 262-745-5439 or kbaumbach@shorewest.com.

