Holidary ornaments, Jackie O & more at Aram library in Delavan

Holiday ornaments for sale

DELAVAN — Starting Saturday, Nov. 20, the Friends of Aram Public Library will be selling finely crafted pewter holiday ornaments on through December, while supplies last.

Through the generosity of Tom and Bonnie McQueen, of White Swan Pewter, the Friends will be offering 10 holiday designs. Ornaments will sell for $10 each during regular hours at Arm, which is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Each ornament comes individually gift-boxed. On Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, a member of the Friends board will available to help with selections.

For more information, call the library at 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org.

All proceeds benefit the library.

Thanksgiving hours

DELAVAN — Aram Public Library will have the following hours during Thanksgiving week:

Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26 — closed.

Saturday, Nov. 27 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 262-728-3111.

‘Oh, Jackie O!” set for Dec. 10

DELAVAN — An adaptation of the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis will be Friday, Dec. 10, at Aram Public Library.

At “Oh, Jackie O!,” one of the most famous first ladies will be portrayed by Jillann Gabrielle.

During the performance, Jackie will discover she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and her life flashes before her while revealing her own true self through wit and humor.

A skilled cabaret and musical theater singer, actor, comedienne and voice acting/voiceover instructor, Gabrielle will perform a provocative, original solo musical which lasts about an hour.

The performance will touch on details of Jackie’s work in preserving White House treasures, her relationship with her parents, her love of her husband Jack, her marriage to Aristotle Onassis and her life as an editor.

The event is free. Masks are required, but registration is not.

Call 262-728-3111 for more details.