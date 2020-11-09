Holiday light displays to dazzle at Racine Zoo

RACINE — For the first time, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Wonderland of Lights, an illuminated drive-through adventure.

The event will run a total of 35 nights between Nov. 18 and Jan. 3, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Wonderland of Lights will be open Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, perfect for families looking for a safe holiday experience.

Guests can enjoy dazzling illuminations from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter from the 200 Goold St. gate, queuing on Michigan Boulevard, along the lakefront.

Upon entering the Zoo, guests will wind through a dedicated lighted pathway past delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a broad tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs and more. Displays are for all ages, as the event is intended to provide a safe opportunity during the Covid-19 pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.