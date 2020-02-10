'Human Jukebox' returns to Geneva Theater

Veteran comedian Gerry Grossman brings his sing-song stand-up act back into town for Valentine’s Day.

Mixing thousands of rock-and-roll hits from the 1950s through the 70s with audience games and jokes, Grossman performs Friday, Feb. 14, at 8:30 p.m.

The show is at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

“Grossman has been our most popular comedian by far,” said Marie Frederick, the theater’s events coordinator. “It’s pretty amazing when he stops singing mid-sentence and everyone sitting around you finishes the song — the whole audience singing in unison.”

He earned the nickname “Human Jukebox” when he started playing guitar and singing during his stand-up act decades ago in Chicago.

During his show, Grossman takes requests, conducts singalongs and plays games with the crowd such as name that tune and finish the lyric.

The show is rated PG.

For Valentine’s Day, a selection of decadent desserts will be served.

Beer and wine specials will also be available.

Advance tickets are $10 at the theater box office or through geneva4.com.

Admission at the door is $14.