'I can't wait to see that:' Q&A with Walworth County Fair manager

ELKHORN — With its everything-including-the-kitchen-sink approach to entertainment, no one can credibly claim the Walworth County Fair has nothing to do.

A carnival, monster trucks, demolition derbies, the Meat Animal Sale and various agricultural projects involving people throughout the county, contests, concerts and numerous children’s activities only scratches the surface of what’s in store for the fair Wednesday through Monday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

Larry Gaffey seems to be excited about the event.

In the following Q&A, the general manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds for the last seven years discussed what he believes to be the most important part of the fair, what he thinks will surprise people about the fair this year and more.

Note: The following conversation with Gaffey was edited for clarity and brevity.

Resorter: What are you most excited about with this year’s fair?

Larry Gaffey: The most exciting thing for me is the kids participating in the fair, every year, hands down. Seeing their projects, whether they be animals or home economics or arts and crafts, or whatever it might be, just the level of participation is really the coolest thing about the Walworth County Fair. There’s more kids participating in our county fair than any county fair in the state.

Resorter: How many kids?

Larry Gaffey: I don’t know specifically on the junior side of it, but overall, open and junior entries, I think there’s around 14,000.

Resorter: The kids, what they do, it’s a yearlong process?

Larry Gaffey: You know, some projects don’t take quite as long as others. Maybe some of the arts and crafts projects. And you know, some of those do. They might work on something all year. But you know, I would say the baking projects, obviously, and the canning, too. Sometimes you’ve got to wait until the vegetables are ready. But they're certainly deciding on what seeds to plant or choosing, if they don’t have a garden, purchasing the correct size or shape of whatever vegetable or fruit they’re canning. There’s a lot of planning. Also, it’s the mentorship and the learning that goes on. That’s the most important part of it. They’re sharing that time with an adult mentor, learning a skill.

Resorter: Did you add more contests to the fair this year?

Larry Gaffey: We did add a really cool contest last year, the Frank’s Piggly Wiggly Perfect Pickle Pucker Bowl, and this gal won $5,000. We had like a hundred entries for the jarred pickle contest. And this year, they’re not doing cucumbers but it’s called the Perfectly Pickled contest. They can do a vegetable of some sort, with the exception of cucumbers. And it’s neat because stuff like that really gains attention and gets more kids to participate, and that’s really what we want.

Tanis Construction added a contest this year called Birdhouse Build Off, so we have all these kids that are building birdhouses, not just for looks but for, we’re going to have a naturalist in there determining which ones are best for a particular breed of bird, and then also the quality of construction – there’s a size limit, there’s a limit on how much money you can spend on the project, but again, a $5,000 prize.

Resorter: Is the Plein Air contest new?

Larry Gaffey: Yep, the Plein Air is new this year, too. We’ve invited artists to come in and they paint a scene at the fair.

Resorter: This year’s live music lineup seems diverse.

Larry Gaffey: We really do have a diverse lineup this year in the Grandstand, and it shows with the people that are responding, especially with the Halestorm concert – and they’re with Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side. Lines of Loyalty is a local band and they’ve dipped into the Top 40 active rock charts now two or three times in the last year, so it’s super exciting, yeah. We’ve got them opening up for Halestorm and they’ve got a big following around here with people who are into active rock.

Josh Turner is always great, and Phil Vassar, if people have not seen Phil Vassar in concert, they need to make sure they show up. He puts on a stellar, exciting, fun show. That guy’s written so many songs that are hits, too, besides his own. He’s written for tons of other people. He’s just a very talented guy.

Resorter: We should discuss some of the children’s programs and activities at the fair, namely the Barnyard Adventure and the Discovery Barn.

Larry Gaffey: Barnyard Adventure, we’ve got a great committee with that project. They set it over by, everybody knows is as the Butterfly Barn, although it’s not the Butterfly Barn anymore. But they set up gardens using different types of soil, different seed types and different types of crops and vegetables, that sort of thing, so they can demonstrate to kids how that changes, how a plant grows or what the differences are in the quality or type of result you get from, let’s say, corn, for example. They also have a big, huge tented area where they have all kinds of instructional stations on all things agriculture, from milking cows to tractors and equipment and that sort of thing. Kids just love it. They pour through there and all the volunteers that help make sure that the kids and parents have a good experience. Really, it’s what makes it happen, but it’s a lot of work.

Discovery Barn is always different every year. It’s down by the Activity Center, and it’s hugely popular as well. They set up different stations for kids to learn, too. Little kids and maybe a little older kids, too, than Barnyard. They always have some surprises in there. They really don’t say a whole lot about what they’re going to have in there until opening day. But they always have different breeds of farm livestock sort of animals and that, and other educational displays. Those are fantastic projects.

Resorter: Speaking of surprises, is there anything you think will really surprise people this year that you can’t wait to see unfold?

Larry Gaffey: Oh, big time, some of the free entertainment that we have this year. We have, of course, kids stage shows, things like the wood carver and chainsaw artist, but the free entertainment on our Park Stage, which is included with your fair admission, we have some terrific acts coming this year.

We have a Jimmy Buffett tribute act and we also have a Beatles tribute called the Britins, that’s hugely popular, and then we’ve got a Beach Boys tribute. Oh yeah, the Elvis Presley tribute! There’s going to be a lot of people at that. This “Elvis” movie that came out? You know, it’s big-time popular movie? Anyway, this guy Jonathan Lyons does an Elvis act — like he’s a young Elvis — and man, does he put on a show! I can’t wait to see that.

Advance ticket prices for Walworth County Fair admission are $10 adults, $5 juniors, $8 for seniors from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, $10 for seniors Sept. 3-5. After Aug. 30, ticket prices increase $2.

Tickets to the Grandstand events and carnival wristbands are sold separately.

The Walworth County Fairgrounds is located at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com or go to the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page for more information.