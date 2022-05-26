Illinois native becomes executive chef at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

TOWN OF LYONS — Dustin Urbanik has been appointed executive chef at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

A promotion from his role as executive sous chef at the resort’s Geneva ChopHouse, Urbanik will now oversee culinary activities and menu development across all of Grand Geneva’s restaurants, cafes and lounges.

In his new role, Urbanik is planning several seasonal menus across the resort campus, including an elevated Geneva ChopHouse brunch menu and a low country seafood boil at Grand Café.

“Chef Dustin Urbanik is a talented culinary professional whose menus represent the best of local meats, cheeses and seasonal ingredients,” said Skip Harless, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “We look forward to his continued success overseeing the resort’s culinary department and kitchens.”

With an appreciation for sourcing food locally, he is looking forward to expanding upon the resort’s relationships and work with local and regional farms and purveyors such as Wisconsin’s Pinn Oak Farms and Simple Bakery. New partnerships include sourcing microgreens from Creator Farms in Bristol, and a relationship with Yuppie Hill Farms for cheese and cheese curds, as well as sourcing eggs in Burlington.

“I look forward to continuing to meet and expand upon the exceptional dining experiences that Grand Geneva guests and visitors look forward to,” said Urbanik. “We have an extraordinary culinary team and work with amazing local farms allowing us to serve seasonal favorites featuring fresh regionally-sourced ingredients.”

With his rustic-style cooking techniques and interest in wood-grilling for developing flavors, Urbanik is also credited for helping develop the resort’s popular, but limited, dry-aged whiskey-wrapped steaks. Urbanik is continually developing new culinary ideas while staying on top of industry trends including the increased interest in vegan and vegetarian dishes.

“Vegetarian and vegan is going to continue to grow in popularity and it’s something we are focusing on as chefs as well,” said Urbanik. “It’s no longer an afterthought. We recently had a group that requested and raved about our vegan burnt ends dish featuring smoked bits of Impossible Meat rubbed in our barbeque seasoning blend along with a vegan barbeque sauce.”

Urbanik discovered his culinary calling while training to become a fireman. He was working at a French-Italian bistro in Antioch, Illinois, to pay for the fire academy and fell in love with the fire of the kitchen instead.

He became a master of seafood in Milwaukee and then joined the ranks with Chef Mark Weber at Mason Street Grill at the Pfister Hotel, who he credits as having the biggest influence on his culinary career. Following that position, Urbanik worked at then Ad Lib Café in Lindenhurst.

Prior to rejoining the Marcus team, Urbanik was the opening sous chef at Marriot Lincolnshire. In 2018, Urbanik rejoined Grand Geneva as chef de cuisine for Geneva ChopHouse and was later promoted to executive sous chef in 2019. Urbanik was born in Waukegan, Illinois, and grew up in Lindenhurst, Illinois, where he currently resides.

Situated on 1,300 acres, the award-winning Grand Geneva Resort & Spa offers guests and groups some of the finest dining facilities in the Midwest including the popular steak and seafood restaurant, Geneva ChopHouse, and the contemporary Italian hotspot, Ristorantè Brissago.

Grand Geneva is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.