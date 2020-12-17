It will be a 'White Christmas' at Geneva Theater this holiday

LAKE GENEVA — Geneva Theater is bringing a classic holiday film back onto the silver screen.

Starting Friday, Dec. 18, "White Christmas" will be showing for one week at the theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Due to a sponsorship by the Delavan-based Kunes Country Auto Group, which recently expanded into Lake Geneva, tickets are $3.

With humor, pageantry, and a patriotic theme to boot, "White Christmas" was a star vehicle when it came out in 1954. The film featured four giants of the day — Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.

Crosby and Kaye play army buddies and a successful song-and-dance duo who team up with showbiz sisters Clooney and Ellen. Romance grows as the four stage a grand, holiday song-and-dance review to save their commanding general’s failing Vermont inn.

Last December, the Lake Geneva Film Club showed "White Christmas" to a packed theater.

Geneva Theater owner Shad Branen said they had to turn people away.

"We're fortunate to have Kunes Country Auto Group sponsoring a week of shows so people can have more opportunities to share this holiday tradition with their families and keep socially-distanced," said Branen.