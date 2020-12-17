 Skip to main content
It will be a 'White Christmas' at Geneva Theater this holiday

LAKE GENEVA — Geneva Theater is bringing a classic holiday film back onto the silver screen.

Starting Friday, Dec. 18, "White Christmas" will be showing for one week at the theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. 

Due to a sponsorship by the Delavan-based Kunes Country Auto Group, which recently expanded into Lake Geneva, tickets are $3. 

With humor, pageantry, and a patriotic theme to boot, "White Christmas" was a star vehicle when it came out in 1954. The film featured four giants of the day — Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.

Crosby and Kaye play army buddies and a successful song-and-dance duo who team up with showbiz sisters Clooney and Ellen. Romance grows as the four stage a grand, holiday song-and-dance review to save their commanding general’s failing Vermont inn.

Last December, the Lake Geneva Film Club showed "White Christmas" to a packed theater. 

Geneva Theater owner Shad Branen said they had to turn people away.

"We're fortunate to have Kunes Country Auto Group sponsoring a week of shows so people can have more opportunities to share this holiday tradition with their families and keep socially-distanced," said Branen.

Screenings are Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, 3 and 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 20, 1, 3:40 and 6:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 22, 4:30 and 7:10 p.m.; and two times to be announced on Christmas.

Check geneva4.com for updates. 

