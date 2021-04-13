It's back! Restaurant Week starts April 24

Try some of the restaurants in the Lake Geneva area and help some charities — that’s what Restaurant Week is all about.

The culinary adventure is from April 24 to May 2 at 25 local restaurants offering special prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A prix fixe menu is a multi-course meal for a fixed price. Drinks, tax and gratuity are not part of the price, unless otherwise noted.

Prix fixe breakfasts are $10, lunches $10 and $15 and dinners $25 and $35.

Menu options vary by restaurant, as do hours of operation.

Participants can dine in or order takeout during Restaurant Week, which continues its celebrated tradition of the Charity Check.

Guests at participating Restaurant Week establishments will receive a ballot to vote for a charity to receive a monetary donation from the Lake Geneva Restaurant Week Charity Check program.

The organization with the most votes on the Charity Check ballot by the end of Restaurant Week will receive a $5,000 donation. Four runners-up will each receive $1,000 from this year’s Charity Check sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.