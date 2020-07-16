It's show time! Lake Geneva Dance & Music Showcase this weekend

“What’s been developing at our current location — where we’ve been for the last four years or so — is more live entertainment,” said Buttleman.

The showcase will be outside on a stage, he said.

During the event, House of Music vocalists and musicians will perform with Broadway Academy dancers.

Levitt said each showcase will feature 10 to 20 dances and three or four vocalists.

The showcase schedule is July 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.; July 18, 3 to 8 p.m.; and July 19, noon to 3 p.m.

On July 17 and 18, Broadway will have 100 dancers participating from the Lake Geneva location.

Performances will be hourly, with four or five each hour.

“These kids and their teachers have worked incredibly hard for 35 weeks, both in the studio and virtually, and I will be filled with joy to see them get to safely perform during this difficult time for our community,” said Levitt.

Idol rounds

The first preliminary round for Walworth County Idol 2020 is July 19, kicking off a contest to determine who will open for the headlining act at this year’s Walworth County Fair.