It's show time! Lake Geneva Dance & Music Showcase this weekend

TOWN OF GENEVA — Leave it to artists to find a way to creatively express themselves during a pandemic.
Two local schools will team up to present the first ever Lake Geneva Dance and Music Showcase from Friday to Sunday, July 17 to 19 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H.
During the outside event, students from the Broadway Academy of Art and Dance will perform alongside those from the House of Music.
Also, the first round of the Walworth County Idol 2020 singing contest is scheduled for final day of the showcase.
With a stage in a park-like setting, there will be plenty of room for social distancing, according to the event organizers.
The showcase took shape after an idea by Shannon Levitt, Broadway’s founder/director.
She said her students had been preparing since September 2019 for a recital in an indoor theater.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Broadway to change its plans.
“When it became clear we were not going to be able to do a traditional performance in a theater setting, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, I began exploring safe ways to provide my dancers the opportunity to showcase their hard work all year,” said Levitt.
She turned to Chris Buttleman, of House of Music, looking for an outdoor venue.
“Then we decided to include musical performances by House of Music students, feeling the need that everyone was wanting to get out and showcase their talents, especially from being inside so much this spring,” Buttleman said.
The two started their respective schools around the same time — Buttleman in fall 2011; and Levitt, with her husband, in 2012.
Broadway has three locations — 709 Main St., Lake Geneva; 112 Elizabeth Lane, Unit H, Genoa City; and in Fox Lake, Illinois.
Levitt started her dance training at age 3.
Over the last 40 years, she studied with several professional companies in Chicago, danced at numerous college and NBA basketball games, competed nationally with top-ranked dance teams and judged at several dance conventions across the Midwest.
Buttleman has been a musician his whole life, plus a guitar technician for various artists, including Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and the Eagles.
He also owned a label and recording studio, and managed artists and tours. Today, Buttleman remains active in booking live entertainment throughout the area.
Then there’s House of Music, a school to educate students on all styles and genres of music which he started after realizing his own talents for teaching guitar.
“What’s been developing at our current location — where we’ve been for the last four years or so — is more live entertainment,” said Buttleman.
The showcase will be outside on a stage, he said.
During the event, House of Music vocalists and musicians will perform with Broadway Academy dancers.
Levitt said each showcase will feature 10 to 20 dances and three or four vocalists.
The showcase schedule is July 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.; July 18, 3 to 8 p.m.; and July 19, noon to 3 p.m.
On July 17 and 18, Broadway will have 100 dancers participating from the Lake Geneva location.
Performances will be hourly, with four or five each hour.
“These kids and their teachers have worked incredibly hard for 35 weeks, both in the studio and virtually, and I will be filled with joy to see them get to safely perform during this difficult time for our community,” said Levitt.
Idol rounds
The first preliminary round for Walworth County Idol 2020 is July 19, kicking off a contest to determine who will open for the headlining act at this year’s Walworth County Fair.
Subsequent rounds are Aug. 16, at Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn; and Aug. 29, at Kunes Country Auto-Chevrolet, Delavan.
The last two rounds occur during the fair, at the Park Stage.
In the semi-finals, the top 20 contestants from each of the preliminary rounds compete Sept. 2.
The top 10 from the semi-finals compete in the final round Sept. 3.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!