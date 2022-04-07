 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacyee/Rotarian takes VP role at Lake Geneva Community State Bank

Bryan Iwicki

“Lake Geneva is the place I grew up, went to school, and where I’ve chosen to build my career," said Bryan Iwicki, vice president business banking at Community State Bank in Lake Geneva.

 Submitted, Regional News

Community State Bank (CSB) recently added Bryan Iwicki to the Lake Geneva Banking Team.

Iwicki, vice president business banking, joins Community State Bank with over 14 years of banking experience and an array of financial expertise in lending, credit analysis and auditing.

As a lifelong resident of the Lake Geneva area, Iwicki has extensive market knowledge and an understanding of the community’s needs.

He also dedicates his time and talents to the community by serving as vice president of the Lake Geneva Jaycees. Iwicki is also a Rotarian for the Rotary Club of Elkhorn. 

“Lake Geneva is the place I grew up, went to school, and where I’ve chosen to build my career. I care about the success of this community and admire its rich history in commerce,” said Iwicki. “I’m honored to be a part of the Community State Bank team and appreciate that they share similar values in supporting Lake Geneva and the surrounding areas.”

In Iwicki’s new role with Community State Bank, he will work closely with Lake Geneva market president Michael Ploch to partner with Walworth County businesses, non-profits, and municipalities to help promote community growth and meet their unique business needs.

“Lake Geneva has been one of our fastest growing market areas. Mike and the Lake Geneva Banking Team have done a phenomenal job of developing meaningful relationships in Walworth County, and I’m confident that Bryan will make a great addition to this strong team. The future of community banking in Lake Geneva is bright,” said Community State Bank President and CEO Scott Huedepohl.

Iwicki officially began his new role at Community State Bank Tuesday, March 22. His office is located at CSB’s Lake Geneva location, 200 Interchange North, Lake Geneva.

For more information about Community State Bank or the Lake Geneva Banking Team, go to CSB.bank.

