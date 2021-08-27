Jam-packed fun: Your guide to the Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn Sept. 1-6

ELKHORN — Wisconsin's largest county fair returns next week.
The 172nd Walworth County Fair is Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 6, at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
As the schedule can attest, it looks as if the fair will more than live up to this year's theme, "Jam-Packed Fun in 2021!"
The fair has everything from monster trucks, motorcycle and horse races and a demolition derby to live music from local and nationally-known pop, rock and country artists.
In fact, the fair has so much that some worthwhile facts and activities might be overlooked.
Apparently, the Frank's Piggly Wiggly Perfect Pickle Puckerbowl was popular.
The new fair contest received over 150 entries, according to Fair Manager Larry Gaffey.
Puckerbowl judging will be Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m., at a stage by North Hall.
The North Hall House of Music stage is also new this year. The stage was added to increase the number of live music acts. This year's fair offers a variety of styles ranging from "polka to hard rock," Gaffey said.
The fair will have big farm equipment on display every day of the event, courtesy of John Deere dealer Buck Brothers Inc.
Kunes Auto Group will have a children's trout fishing pond every day as well, located near its booth in the machinery lot.
Fair marshals this year are George and Connie Mrock and Bill and Diane Thompson.
The Thompsons are longtime fair volunteers. Bill is on the Fair Foundation Board.
The Mrocks developed the Butterfly Barn and the Barnyard Adventure. The Adventure is part of Kiddieland.
Tickets are on sale at walworthcountyfair.com.
A day pass is $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. Season pass: $40 adults, $15 juniors.
On Senior Citizen Days, those age 62 and older can purchase day passes for $8 each.
Some events also require tickets.
See the following schedule rundown for where tickets apply.
Visit the fair site for more fair details, including days and times for animal judging/demonstrations and the daily Kiddieland shows.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Marshals Day, Senior Citizen Day & Wristband Day
Purchase wristband to get on carnival rides for $30, from 3 to 11 p.m.
Park Stage: Opening ceremony with honorary marshals 10 a.m.; John Ludy Puleo & David Allen Mehner perform at noon; Underground Sound Jazz Band 3 p.m.; and Walworth County Idol semi-finals 6:30 p.m.
North Hall House of Music Stage: D'Lite Duo 2 p.m., Lines of Loyalty 4:30 p.m.
Historic Log Cabin demonstrations: Adventures in Wildlife with Kathy Tober 11 a.m.
Kiddieland's Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Home brewing with Dave Mroch 10 a.m. Beekeeping with Kristine Karlson 11 a.m. Houseplant clinic by Pesche's Greenhouse noon. Artisan bread by Good Oak Farmstead 1 p.m. Come Talk with a Local Farmer — Rushing Waters Fisheries LLC 2 p.m. Butterfly release 5 p.m.
Grandstand: American Legion VFW flag ceremony 6 p.m. Elkhorn Flat Track Motorcycle Races 7 p.m. Tickets for races $5 each.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Senior Citizen Day, Wristband Day
Purchase wristband to get on carnival rides for $30, from noon to 10 p.m.
Park Stage: Outstanding Seniors, Vendor and Exhibitor Awards 10 a.m. Yves Francois Racombu Jazz 11:30 a.m. Steve Meisner Polka Band 2 p.m. Walworth County Idol Finals 6:30 p.m.
North Hall House of Music Stage: D'Lite Duo 2 p.m., Mr. Myers Trio 4:30 p.m.
Historic Log Cabin demonstrations: Stop & Smell the Roses by Doug Amon 10 a.m.
Kiddieland: Milk chugging contest 1 p.m. Surprise DIY Make & Take for Kids 5 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Stillwater Coffee 10 a.m. Air Plants with Tina VonSeth 11 a.m. Stampin' Up Make & Take with Laura Zaraza noon. Benefits of Worms with Conrad Industries 1 p.m. Come Talk with a Local Farmer — Pearce's Farm 2 p.m. Butterfly release 5 p.m.
Midway Area near Fair fence: Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls registration 4 p.m. Event begins 5 p.m.
Grandstand: Antique & Stock Tractor & Truck Pulls noon. Pro Tractor & Truck Pulls 7 p.m. Tickets for Pro Truck & Tractor Pulls $5 each.
Friday, Sept. 3
Senior Citizen Day, Wristband Day
Purchase wristband to get on carnival rides for $30, from noon to 11 p.m.
Wiswell Center: Meat Animal Sale 10 a.m. Meat Sale of Champions 3 p.m.
Horse Arena: SMILES Open Benefit Horse Show 8:30 a.m.
Park Stage: Gravity of Youth 1 p.m. Karen Shook & the Shakers 5 p.m. Johnny Cash & the Tennessee Three 7:30 p.m.
North Hall House of Music Stage: Lara Bell noon. D'Lite Duo 2 p.m., Contact High 4:30 p.m.
Historic Log Cabin demonstrations: 1660 Wood Works — Thomas Schroeder 9 a.m.
Kiddieland: Diaper Derby/Toddler Trot Contest 11 a.m. Mini Bale Toss Contest 1 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: The Perfect Cup by Stillwater Coffee 10 a.m. The Benefits of Bats in Your Garden with Jill Roberts 11 a.m. ABCDfarmhouse demo noon. Sugar Spun 1 p.m. Come Talk with a Local Farmer — Honey Bee Artisans, Scott Kosteretz 2 p.m. Butterfly release 5 p.m.
Midway Area near Fair fence: Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls registration 4 p.m. Event begins 5 p.m.
Grandstand: All Star Monster Trucks driver meet & greet and rides 6 p.m. Event starts 7:30 p.m. Monster truck tickets $10 each.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Youth in Agriculture Day
Carnival rides open noon to 11 p.m.
Wiswell Center: Walworth County Cloggers 5 p.m.
Horse Arena: Boots & Saddle Open & Speed Show 8:30 a.m., Walenton's Rocking "B" Ranch Speed Show 9 a.m.
Park Stage: Pies in the Park, a pie contest and auction, starts at 11 a.m. Lunar Lizard performs 2:30 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music 5 p.m. Vic Ferrari Band 7:30 p.m.
North Hall House of Music Stage: Cedric Square noon. Judson Brown Duo 2 p.m., Rocambu Jazz 4:30 p.m.
Historic Log Cabin demonstrations: Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts — Quarantine Quilts and Make & Take Craft 9 a.m. Bed Turning Demonstration 1 p.m.
Kiddieland: Applesauce Eating Contest 11 a.m. Sweet Corn Eating Contest 1 p.m. Surprise DIY Make & Take for Kids 5 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Pastries by Chad 10 a.m. Honey Spread Contest open to all 11 a.m. Stampin' Up with Laura Zaraza noon. Adventures in Wildlife with Kathy Tober 1 p.m. Come Talk with a Local Farmer — Conrad Industries 2 p.m. Butterfly release 5 p.m.
Grandstand: Harness Horse Races noon. Concert: Justin Moore 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets range from $20 general admission to $45.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Farm Family Day
Carnival rides open noon to 11 p.m.
Wiswell Center: Sheep Lead In noon.
Horse Arena: Linn Youth Benefit Horse Show 8:30 a.m. Walenton's Rocking "B" Ranch Speed Show 9 a.m.
Park Stage: Ecumenical Church Service 10 a.m. Junior Poultry Awards 11:30 a.m. Woodcarving Auction to benefit the Walworth County Fair Foundation 3 p.m. Fairest of the Fair finals 5 p.m. The Dawleys perform 7 p.m. Neil Diamond tribute featuring Denny Diamond 8 p.m.
North Hall House of Music Stage: Brido, with special guest Tim O'Grady, noon. Andrew Tilander 2 p.m. Ed Wagner's Lustige Blaskapelle 4:30 p.m.
Historic Log Cabin demonstrations: Antique appraisals by Barb Eash, of the Certified Appraisers Guild of America, at 10 a.m., noon and 1 and 3 p.m.
Kiddieland: Pie eating contest 1 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Pastries by Chad 10 a.m. Planning Your Cutting Garden with Lovelight Flowers 11 a.m. Stampin' Up Make & Take with Laura Zaraza noon. Nailed It DIY Elkhorn 1 p.m. Come Talk with a Local Farmer — Yuppie Hill Poultry Farm 2 p.m. Butterfly release 5 p.m.
Grandstand: Antique Tractor & Car Parade 11 a.m. Concert: for KING & COUNTRY 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets range from $25 general admission to $45.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day, Wristband Day
Purchase wristband to get on carnival rides for $30, from noon to 8 p.m.
Wiswell Center: Fur & Feather Sale 11:30 a.m.
Horse Arena: Wisconsin Open Horse Show Association show 8 a.m. Walenton's Rocking "B" Ranch Speed Show 9 a.m. Day of the Horse by Timmermann's Ranch & Saddle Shop Precision Drill Teams & Specialty Acts 11 a.m.
Activity Center: Bale Throwing Contest 10 a.m.
Park Stage: The Geneva Quartet, Country Gentlemen & Ladies Chorus 11 a.m. The Listening Party 1:30 p.m. Gary McAdams Band 4 p.m.
North Hall House of Music Stage: Kayla Seeber noon. Glenn Davis Duo 2 p.m.
Historic Log Cabin demonstrations: Farm Toys & Trucks by Richard Morgan of Morganhil Toys 9 a.m.
Kiddieland: Best farmer tan contest 11 a.m. Cream puff eating contest 1 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Wonderful World of Cheese with Laura Jacobs-Welch 10 a.m. Berries in Your Yard by Pesche's Greenhouse. A Glass of Art & More noon. Crafting with Lavender by Creek Farm LLC 1 p.m. Come Talk with a Local Farmer — Kylecrest Holsteins & Jerseys 2 p.m. Butterfly release 5 p.m.
Grandstand: Horse pulling contest 8:30 a.m. Demolition derbies 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Derby tickets $10 each.