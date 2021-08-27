Jam-packed fun: Your guide to the Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn Sept. 1-6

ELKHORN — Wisconsin's largest county fair returns next week.

The 172nd Walworth County Fair is Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 6, at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

As the schedule can attest, it looks as if the fair will more than live up to this year's theme, "Jam-Packed Fun in 2021!"

The fair has everything from monster trucks, motorcycle and horse races and a demolition derby to live music from local and nationally-known pop, rock and country artists.

In fact, the fair has so much that some worthwhile facts and activities might be overlooked.

Apparently, the Frank's Piggly Wiggly Perfect Pickle Puckerbowl was popular.

The new fair contest received over 150 entries, according to Fair Manager Larry Gaffey.

Puckerbowl judging will be Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m., at a stage by North Hall.

The North Hall House of Music stage is also new this year. The stage was added to increase the number of live music acts. This year's fair offers a variety of styles ranging from "polka to hard rock," Gaffey said.