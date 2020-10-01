Jaycees launch Pub & Grub Crawl

The Lake Geneva Jaycees will host its first ever Pub & Grub Crawl Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23 to 25.
Featuring 11 pubs, patio bars and restaurants in Lake Geneva, the event also allows out-of-town travelers to enjoy special pricing while staying in four local resorts and hotels.
To participate, purchase a pull-tab wristband from the Jaycees, which is sponsoring the event along with the city of Lake Geneva.
Each bracelet comes with five tokens that can be redeemed for food or drink items at participating bars and restaurants. Cost is $25 per bracelet.
Pub & Grub Crawl establishments will also post special menus for the event, which begins Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. and lasts throughout the business day Oct. 25.
Event Chairman Chad Bittner said the weekend event celebrates local businesses in a way that is “just plain fun.”
The Jaycees are a member organization of Junior Chamber International.
“Lake Geneva area’s young professionals are wanting to make this first ever Pub & Grub Crawl something that can be done annually or more,” Bittner said.
Pub & Grub participants include Next Door Pub, Champs, Mars Resort, Flat Iron Tap, Barrique, The Boat House, Topsy Turvy, Hogs & Kisses, Sprecher’s, Oakfire and The Bottle Shop.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Lake Geneva, the Cove of Lake Geneva, Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva and Comfort Suites are offering special group rates during Pub & Grub.
Visit lakegenevajaycees.org/pubcrawl for more information.
Bracelets can be purchased from participating establishments. There is no limit on the number of bracelets one can buy, and unused tabs can be redeemed for beverages at the 2021 Venetian Festival in Lake Geneva.
T-shirts will also be available at participating locations.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!