Jaycees launch Pub & Grub Crawl

The Lake Geneva Jaycees will host its first ever Pub & Grub Crawl Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23 to 25.

Featuring 11 pubs, patio bars and restaurants in Lake Geneva, the event also allows out-of-town travelers to enjoy special pricing while staying in four local resorts and hotels.

To participate, purchase a pull-tab wristband from the Jaycees, which is sponsoring the event along with the city of Lake Geneva.

Each bracelet comes with five tokens that can be redeemed for food or drink items at participating bars and restaurants. Cost is $25 per bracelet.

Pub & Grub Crawl establishments will also post special menus for the event, which begins Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. and lasts throughout the business day Oct. 25.

Event Chairman Chad Bittner said the weekend event celebrates local businesses in a way that is “just plain fun.”

The Jaycees are a member organization of Junior Chamber International.

“Lake Geneva area’s young professionals are wanting to make this first ever Pub & Grub Crawl something that can be done annually or more,” Bittner said.