Jaycees sharing Easter egg kits

Having to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Lake Geneva Jaycees came up with a different way to keep the tradition alive.
On Saturday, April 4, the Jaycees are providing pre-made packs of Easter eggs for parents to stage their own hunts at home.
From noon to 3 p.m., parents can pick up a free Easter egg kit for each child under under the age of 12 at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
