Jaycees sharing Easter egg kits

Easter egg hunt photo

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Easter egg hunts can still happen at home. The Lake Geneva Jaycees is giving out free egg kits Saturday, April 4. 

Having to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Lake Geneva Jaycees came up with a different way to keep the tradition alive.

On Saturday, April 4, the Jaycees are providing pre-made packs of Easter eggs for parents to stage their own hunts at home.

From noon to 3 p.m., parents can pick up a free Easter egg kit for each child under under the age of 12 at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

