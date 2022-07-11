Joffrey debuts 'Rita Finds Home' July 17 at George Williams College

WILLIAMS BAY — The Joffrey Ballet kicks off this year’s season of Music By The Lake Sunday, July 17, at 4 p.m.

The performance series occurs at George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

With the debut of “Rita Finds Home,” this will be the first time that Joffrey Ballet performs in the Geneva Lake area.

“Rita Finds Home” is family-friendly program and a collaborative project between the Joffrey and Miami City Ballet.

The roughly 45-minute production centers on Rita, a young artist who paints and dreams of one day living in the big city despite the lush tropical island in which she now lives.

When a hurricane thrusts Rita and her mother into a new life in an urban metropolis, Rita embarks on a journey that helps her redefine what home means to her.

The vibrant ballet features original watercolors by award-winning children’s book author Elisa Chavarri that come to life in the performance and become inspiration to an immersive set design, with props like dancing butterflies and flowers, and costumes that transform dancers into iconic landmarks of Chicago such as the Buckingham Fountain, John Hancock, and Willis Tower.

Written with young audiences in mind, but suitable for all ages, the piece will convey universal themes about community, belonging and resilience. “Rita Finds Home” is conceived by a nationally recognized, women-led creative team including Amy Hall Garner, a featured choreographer of the Joffrey’s Winning Works Choreographic Competition in 2011; Karla Estela Rivera, the Chicago-based author and Executive Director of Free Street Theater (West Town); as well as Chavarri, and will be danced by the Joffrey Studio Company and Academy Trainees of the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet.

All tickets are $15. To purchase, visit musicbythelake.com.

Other Music By The Lake performances this year include:

The Irish Tenors with the Chicago Philharmonic: Sunday, July 24, 4 p.m.

“Get Happy!” Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial: Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Air Supply: Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra: Sunday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m.