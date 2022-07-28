July 30 party celebrates second state championship win for Twin Lakes Aquanuts

TWIN LAKES — The Aquanuts took first place in the Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament Sunday, July 24.

This is the second consecutive state title for the Twin Lakes group after its 35-year drought ended in 2021.

Held in Wisconsin Rapids, the four-day tournament is the largest waterski tournament in the world.

With the win, the Aquanuts next compete for the National Waterski Championship title Aug. 11-13 in Rockford, Illinois.

Last held in Canada in 2018, the World Championship will be in Winter Haven, Florida, in October. It will feature several Team USA and Aquanut team members, both past and present.

On July 24, the Aquanuts edged out Janesville’s Rock Aqua Jays to win the 2022 State Title.

This is the 50-year anniversary for the Aquanuts and the 100th anniversary of waterskiing as a sport.

Bob Koehler, president of the Aquanuts and Team USA boat driver, said he is proud of the team's win in this historic win.

Show Directors Justin and Lisa Mushel choreographed the winning "Mary Poppins" theme for this year’s show.

Justin Mushel, who is an announcer for the show along with Mark Gurda, said it was a team victory.

“The team won by skiing a very exciting, and fast-paced show, excelling in multiple acts,” said Justin Mushel.

The show featured four-high pyramids, a 32-girl ballet line, jumps, trick ski, sky-ski, swivel, comedy, song and dance.

In addition to successfully landing almost all of the skiers that performed, the Aquanauts had some exceptional successes as well. The team scored first in Team Jump, first in Swivel Ski, first in Barefoot.

Individual skiers also excelled, with Kailey Koehler, of Lake Geneva, securing her seventh Most Valuable Female Skier Award; and Ethan Shulda taking his second Most Valuable Male Skier Award, as well as Best Trick Skier.

On Saturday, July 30, the Aquanuts and the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce will have a free 50th anniversary party at 5 p.m., at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Aquanuts from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and the 2000s will perform a special show, followed by music from Orchestra 33 around 7 p.m.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is expected to present the Aquanuts with a special honor at the event, recognizing the group's skiing success, charitable work and its back-to-back state championship wins.

For more about the Aquanuts, visit the group's Facebook page, www.AquanutWaterShows.com or call 866-754-7469.